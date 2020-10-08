Sweet and smoky BBQ brisket sandwiches

Trim fat on brisket to 1/4 inch.

Rub brisket evenly on both sides with Sweet & Smoky Rub.

Cover with plastic wrap.

Let stand at room temperature for one hour.

Prepare grill for indirect medium-low heat (275 to 300 degrees Fahrenheit).

Preheat grill by turning all burners to high with lid closed.

Turn off burner(s) on one side of the grill.

Turn burner on the other side to medium-high.

Carefully place foil pan under grates on unlit side of grill to catch drippings.

Place beef, fat-side up on unlit side of grill.

Close lid.

Grill six to seven hours or until internal temperature of thickest part of beef is 175 to 180 degrees.

Gently move and turn brisket every two to three hours.

Meanwhile, mix mayonnaise, RedHot Sauce, sugar, Seasoned Salt and pepper in large bowl.

Add coleslaw mix.

Toss to coat well.

Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Carefully remove brisket from grill and wrap in foil.

Return beef to grill, placing it back on unlit side.

Cook 30 to 60 minutes longer or until internal temperature reaches 190 degrees.

Remove from grill.

Let stand 15 to 20 minutes.

Slice brisket.

Serve brisket on toasted rolls.

Top with slaw and Bar-B-Q Sauce.