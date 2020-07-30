Sweet Potato Kale Soup

July 30, 2020 | 2:15pm
lauraag/iStock/Getty Images Plus
This soup is full of immune-boosting ingredients that are as delicious as they are nutritious. The potatoes and lentils will be soft, and the kale will add a nice crunch. Warm up with a bowl of this on a cold day.
Notes
Depending on how big or small your potatoes are, the 8 cups of chicken broth could either be too much or too little. For the perfect amount, make sure the broth covers the veggies by about half an inch.
Ingredients
- 8 Cups chicken broth
- 2 sweet potatoes (medium works best)
- 1 Cup dry brown or green lentils (rinsed)
- 1 Cup cherry tomatoes, chopped
- 1/2 yellow onion, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, chopped
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 rosemary sprigs
- 1 Teaspoon oregano
- 1 Teaspoon basil
- 1 Teaspoon paprika
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 Cups kale
Directions
Put all ingredients into the slow cooker except for the kale.
Set the slow cooker to high, cook for four hours.
In the last half hour, add the kale and give it a slight stir. This is to prevent it from getting too soggy.
Servings5
Calories Per Serving391
Total Fat11g17%
Sugar11gN/A
Saturated2g11%
Cholesterol12mg4%
Protein21g42%
Carbs54g18%
Vitamin A436µg48%
Vitamin B60.7mg50.2%
Vitamin C18mg20%
Vitamin E2mg11%
Vitamin K59µg50%
Calcium79mg8%
Fiber8g30%
Folate (food)229µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)229µg57%
Iron4mg25%
Magnesium61mg15%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg49%
Phosphorus262mg37%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium1025mg22%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg36.4%
Sodium1255mg52%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg45.2%
Water449gN/A
Zinc2mg20%