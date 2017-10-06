Sweet Potato Gnocchi

Bake sweet potatoes until soft. About 40 minutes. Peel and presss through a food mill or ricer.

Add ricotta and parmesan cheese and stir to combine. Add brown sugar, 2 teaspoons salt, and nutmeg and combine. Mix in flour, about 1/2 cups at a time, until a soft dough forms.

Turn dough out onto floured surface and divide into 6 equal pieces. Roll each piece between palms into a 20 inch long rope, sprinkling with flour as needed if too sticky. Cut each rope into 20 pieces with a bench scraper. Roll each pieace over a fork to indents. Transfer to a baking sheet.

Cut the rolls into 1-inch pieces. Press each piece with a fork to make an indentation, then spread out on a cutting board or table to dry, about 20 minutes.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, add gnocchi a few at a time and remove them with a slotted spoon as they rise to the surface, draining them well.

Toss the gnocchi in butter and top with parmesan.