Sweet Potato Gnocchi
You'll never go back to regular gnocchi after this!
Oct 6, 2017 | 4:35 pm
By
Editor
gnocchi

I love gnocchi, and the process of making it is very therapeutic. This recipe incorperates your favorite potato into a pasta! Feel free to get creative with the sauce!

6
Servings
486
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Pounds red skinned sweet potatoes
  • 12 Ounces ricotta cheese, drained
  • 1 Cup Parmesan cheese
  • 2 Cups flour
  • 1/2 Teaspoon nutmeg
  • 2 Tablespoons brown sugar

Directions

Bake sweet potatoes until soft. About 40 minutes. Peel and presss through a food mill or ricer.

Add ricotta and parmesan cheese and stir to combine. Add brown sugar, 2 teaspoons salt, and nutmeg and combine. Mix in flour, about 1/2 cups at a time, until a soft dough forms.

Turn dough out onto floured surface and divide into 6 equal pieces. Roll each piece between palms into a 20 inch long rope, sprinkling with flour as needed if too sticky. Cut each rope into 20 pieces with a bench scraper. Roll each pieace over a fork to indents. Transfer to a baking sheet.

Cut the rolls into 1-inch pieces. Press each piece with a fork to make an indentation, then spread out on a cutting board or table to dry, about 20 minutes.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, add gnocchi a few at a time and remove them with a slotted spoon as they rise to the surface, draining them well.

Toss the gnocchi in butter and top with parmesan.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
18g
26%
Sugar
11g
12%
Saturated Fat
6g
25%
Cholesterol
46mg
15%
Carbohydrate, by difference
58g
45%
Protein
24g
52%
Vitamin A, RAE
87µg
12%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
3mg
4%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
3µg
3%
Calcium, Ca
291mg
29%
Choline, total
9mg
2%
Fiber, total dietary
7g
28%
Folate, total
30µg
8%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
46mg
14%
Manganese, Mn
1mg
56%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
308mg
44%
Selenium, Se
27µg
49%
Sodium, Na
1011mg
67%
Water
85g
3%
Zinc, Zn
2mg
25%
