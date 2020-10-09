Sweet Potato and Spinach Curry

Heat the oil in a large saucepan and add the cumin seeds, once fragrant add the mustard seeds. As they start to pop add the onion.

Stir and cook until it's translucent then add the garlic.

After a few minutes stir in the ginger, and chilli. You may need to add a splash of water too.

Grind the coriander seeds to a powder in a pestle and mortar.

Place the ground coriander and turmeric in a bowl and add a little water to produce a spice paste.

Once the onions have browned, pour in the spices paste and heat until fragrant.

Add some salt then reduce the heat then add the sweet potato cubes. Stir to coat with the spices.

Leave to cook gently for about 25-30 minutes, keep checking but do not stir too much. If you need to, you can add a little splash of water.

Once the sweet potatoes are soft add the spinach and stir together.

In a frying pan add some flaked almonds and toast for 1-2 minutes until a little brown and crisp.

Remove from the pan and set to one side.

Once the spinach has wilted taste and adjust seasoning if required.

Remove from the heat and stir in some garam masala.

Top with the flaked almonds to serve.