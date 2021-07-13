  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.666665
3 ratings

Sweet Onions and Mushrooms From the Skillet

July 13, 2021
By
So simple, so versatile
Sweet Onions and Mushrooms From the Skillet
Kristen Mendiola for The Daily Meal; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

Serve these alongside grilled meat and fish or stirred into softly set scrambled eggs. Or, pile over a baked sweet or russet potato with a dollop of crème fraiche. Chilled and chopped, the combo makes a hearty salad topping.

Ready in
22 m
10 m
(prepare time)
12 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
106
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 large sweet onions (about 18 ounces)
  • 2 Tablespoons sunflower or safflower oil
  • 1 1/2 Cup thinly sliced assorted mushrooms, such as cremini, oyster, maitake, shitake (about 6 ounces)
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 Cup chopped mixed fresh herbs, such as chives, cilantro, basil, tarragon, parsley

Directions

Step 1: Cut 2 large sweet onions in half through the stem end. Set cut side up on the cutting board, then thinly slice at an angle to create wedge shaped pieces.

Step 2: Heat a large nonstick or well-seasoned cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add 2 tablespoons sunflower oil and then onion slices. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring often, until onions are golden brown and tender, about 5 minutes.

Step 3: Stir in 1 ½ cups mushrooms; cook and stir until golden, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in 2 cloves crushed garlic and ½ teaspoon salt; cook 1 minute.

Step 4: Refrigerate covered up to 1 week. Serve warm sprinkled with ¼ cup chopped mixed herbs.

Tags
best recipes
easy recipe
easy side dish
Mushroom
mushroom recipes
mushrooms
onion
onions
saute
side dish
skillet
vegetable side dish
vegetarian
Shitake
vegetarian recipe
oyster mushroom
15 Minutes or Less
30 minutes or less
onion recipe
cremini
sautéed
JeanMarie Brownson