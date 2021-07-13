Serve these alongside grilled meat and fish or stirred into softly set scrambled eggs. Or, pile over a baked sweet or russet potato with a dollop of crème fraiche. Chilled and chopped, the combo makes a hearty salad topping.
Ingredients
- 2 large sweet onions (about 18 ounces)
- 2 Tablespoons sunflower or safflower oil
- 1 1/2 Cup thinly sliced assorted mushrooms, such as cremini, oyster, maitake, shitake (about 6 ounces)
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 Cup chopped mixed fresh herbs, such as chives, cilantro, basil, tarragon, parsley
Directions
Step 1: Cut 2 large sweet onions in half through the stem end. Set cut side up on the cutting board, then thinly slice at an angle to create wedge shaped pieces.
Step 2: Heat a large nonstick or well-seasoned cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add 2 tablespoons sunflower oil and then onion slices. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring often, until onions are golden brown and tender, about 5 minutes.
Step 3: Stir in 1 ½ cups mushrooms; cook and stir until golden, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in 2 cloves crushed garlic and ½ teaspoon salt; cook 1 minute.
Step 4: Refrigerate covered up to 1 week. Serve warm sprinkled with ¼ cup chopped mixed herbs.