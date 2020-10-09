Swedish Zen Martini

October 9, 2020 | 4:05pm
Photo courtesy of Jess Nash.
Lime, cucumber and agave team up in this refreshing martini that's topped with Rekorderlig Pear Hard Cider.
Ingredients
- 1 can of Rekorderlig Pear Hard Cider
- 1 1/2 Ounce gin
- 1/2 Ounce lime juice
- 1/2 Ounce cucumber juice
- 1/4 Ounce agave syrup
- Garnish with a cucumber wheel or spear
Directions
Add all ingredients into a shaker, except cider, with ice.
Shake and strain into a coupe. Top with Rekorderlig Pear Cider.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving337
Total Fat0.4g0.6%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated0.1g0.6%
Protein4g8%
Carbs31g10%
Vitamin A17µg2%
Vitamin B60.3mg24%
Vitamin C14mg16%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.3%
Vitamin K53µg44%
Calcium67mg7%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)47µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)47µg12%
Iron1mg5.4%
Magnesium64mg15%
Niacin (B3)2mg14%
Phosphorus128mg18%
Polyunsaturated0.1gN/A
Potassium576mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg15.9%
Sodium22mg1%
Sugars, added5gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.6%
Water668gN/A
Zinc0.7mg6.2%