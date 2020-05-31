Summer Strawberry Cheesecake Treats

Plump strawberries are stuffed with delicious cheesecake and topped with sprinkles, toasted nuts and coconut flakes—what's not to love?
Recipe courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory
Ingredients
- 8 Large Strawberries
- Slices of your favorite cheesecake (we recommend The Cheesecake Factory’s Original, White Chocolate Raspberry Truffle®, Mango Key Lime, Vanilla Bean, Fresh Banana Cream and Dulce de Leche Caramel Cheesecake)
- Assorted toppings (confetti sprinkles, toasted almonds, toasted coconut, Oreo crumbles, toasted peanuts, brickle, etc.)
Directions
Using a paring knife, cut off the top of the strawberries just below the stem.
Carefully hollow-out each strawberry using a paring knife.
Cut-off the bottom of each strawberry to create a flat area that will allow them to stand upright.
Place slice of cheesecake* into a mixing bowl. Using a rubber spatula, evenly incorporate all of the cheesecake ingredients and crust together to create a filling with the consistency of a thick pudding. *Note: If using Mango Key Lime Cheesecake, first cut off the bottom crust and finely chop the crust before adding to mixing bowl.
Use spatula to transfer cheesecake filling into a pastry bag with a star tip.
Fill hollowed-out strawberries with cheesecake filling and top with your favorite topping.
Refrigerate until ready to serve.