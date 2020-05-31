Summer Strawberry Cheesecake Treats

Using a paring knife, cut off the top of the strawberries just below the stem.

Carefully hollow-out each strawberry using a paring knife.

Cut-off the bottom of each strawberry to create a flat area that will allow them to stand upright.

Place slice of cheesecake* into a mixing bowl. Using a rubber spatula, evenly incorporate all of the cheesecake ingredients and crust together to create a filling with the consistency of a thick pudding. *Note: If using Mango Key Lime Cheesecake, first cut off the bottom crust and finely chop the crust before adding to mixing bowl.

Use spatula to transfer cheesecake filling into a pastry bag with a star tip.

Fill hollowed-out strawberries with cheesecake filling and top with your favorite topping.

Refrigerate until ready to serve.