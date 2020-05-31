  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Summer Strawberry Cheesecake Treats

May 31, 2020 | 12:02pm
The surprise is inside
Summer Strawberry Cheesecake Treats
Photo courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

Plump strawberries are stuffed with delicious cheesecake and topped with sprinkles, toasted nuts and coconut flakes—what's not to love?

Recipe courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

Ready in
15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
57
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 8 Large Strawberries
  • Slices of your favorite cheesecake (we recommend The Cheesecake Factory’s Original, White Chocolate Raspberry Truffle®, Mango Key Lime, Vanilla Bean, Fresh Banana Cream and Dulce de Leche Caramel Cheesecake)
  • Assorted toppings (confetti sprinkles, toasted almonds, toasted coconut, Oreo crumbles, toasted peanuts, brickle, etc.)

Directions

Using a paring knife, cut off the top of the strawberries just below the stem.

Carefully hollow-out each strawberry using a paring knife.

Cut-off the bottom of each strawberry to create a flat area that will allow them to stand upright.

Place slice of cheesecake* into a mixing bowl. Using a rubber spatula, evenly incorporate all of the cheesecake ingredients and crust together to create a filling with the consistency of a thick pudding. *Note: If using Mango Key Lime Cheesecake, first cut off the bottom crust and finely chop the crust before adding to mixing bowl.

Use spatula to transfer cheesecake filling into a pastry bag with a star tip.

Fill hollowed-out strawberries with cheesecake filling and top with your favorite topping.

Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving57
Total Fat4g5%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated2g8%
Cholesterol9mg3%
Protein1g2%
Carbs6g2%
Vitamin A25µg3%
Vitamin C11mg12%
Vitamin E0.1mg0.9%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium11mg1%
Fiber0.4g1.7%
Folate (food)7µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)7µg2%
Folic acid0.5µgN/A
Iron0.2mg1%
Magnesium4mg1%
Monounsaturated1gN/A
Phosphorus19mg3%
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium42mg1%
Sodium69mg3%
Sugars, added0.4gN/A
Water23gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
