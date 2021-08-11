Step 1: Prepare a charcoal grill or preheat a gas grill until medium hot.

Step 2: Put 2 ears of corn, onion sections and cabbage wedges on a baking sheet. Drizzle all sides with some oil and sprinkle with salt. Place vegetables directly on the grill over the heat. Grill, occasionally turning until nicely golden on all sides, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board. Let cool.

Step 3: Meanwhile, cook 1 1/2 cups edamame in a small pot of boiling salted water until crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Drain.

Step 4: Grate rind from 2 limes into a large bowl. Then squeeze juice from limes into the bowl. Stir in 1/3 cup olive oil, 1 teaspoon paprika, 1/2 teaspoon cumin and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Add warm edamame to dressing in a bowl.

Step 5: Use a sharp knife to remove corn kernels from cobs and add to the dressing. Chop grilled onion and cabbage and add to the dressing. Mix well. Add 1/2 cup crumbled queso fresco or 1/4 cup heavy cream. Serve at room temperature sprinkled with 1/4 cup chives.