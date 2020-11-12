Strawberry White Chocolate Fudge

Place 2 sheets of parchment paper crossways in a 8x8-inch or 9x9-inch baking pan. Ensure an overhang of paper. Spray with cooking spray and set aside.

Combine all ingredients (except white chocolate chips and strawberries) in a large saucepan.

Bring to a boil over medium heat and stir continuously with heat resistant spatula.

Once boiling keep stirring for 5 more minutes while maintaining an even low to medium boil.

Remove from heat and stir in chocolate chips.

Add strawberries.

Don’t pour in pan yet as the strawberries will float to the surface. Stir occasionally until you notice that strawberries no longer migrate to surface.

Pour in pan.

Wait at least 4 hours before cutting. You can place fudge in refrigerator to speed up the cooling process.

Pull fudge out of pan by grabbing parchment edges.

Fudge can be cut in any shape desired.