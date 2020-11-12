  1. Home


4.5
2 ratings

Strawberry White Chocolate Fudge

November 12, 2020
A classic combination
Courtesy of Imperial Sugar

A combination of two favorite flavors, white chocolate and strawberry, this sweet fudge recipe is sure to make anyone smile when you give it as a gift.

This recipe is courtesy of Imperial Sugar.

Ready in
4 h 20 m
20 m
(prepare time)
4 h
(cook time)
24
Servings
174
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 Cup powdered sugar, preferably Imperial Sugar Confectioners Powdered Sugar
  • 6 Tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 3/4 Cups heavy cream
  • 2 1/4 Cups mini marshmallows
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 Cups premium white chocolate chips
  • 1 (5 oz) package dried strawberries

Directions

Place 2 sheets of parchment paper crossways in a 8x8-inch or 9x9-inch baking pan. Ensure an overhang of paper. Spray with cooking spray and set aside.

Combine all ingredients (except white chocolate chips and strawberries) in a large saucepan.

Bring to a boil over medium heat and stir continuously with heat resistant spatula.

Once boiling keep stirring for 5 more minutes while maintaining an even low to medium boil. 

Remove from heat and stir in chocolate chips.

Add strawberries.

Don’t pour in pan yet as the strawberries will float to the surface. Stir occasionally until you notice that strawberries no longer migrate to surface.

Pour in pan.

Wait at least 4 hours before cutting. You can place fudge in refrigerator to speed up the cooling process.

Pull fudge out of pan by grabbing parchment edges.

Fudge can be cut in any shape desired.    

Nutritional Facts
Servings24
Calories Per Serving174
Total Fat10g16%
Sugar19gN/A
Saturated6g31%
Cholesterol21mg7%
Protein1g2%
Carbs20g7%
Vitamin A56µg6%
Vitamin C4mg4%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.7%
Vitamin E0.3mg2.1%
Vitamin K2µg2%
Calcium35mg4%
Fiber0.2g0.6%
Folate (food)3µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)3µg1%
Magnesium3mg1%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.9%
Phosphorus32mg5%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium57mg1%
Sodium68mg3%
Sugars, added18gN/A
Trans0.1gN/A
Water11gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1.2%
