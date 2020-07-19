Strawberry Vanilla Shortbread Cookies

Preheat oven to 200°F or use a dehydrator. Slice washed strawberries in 1/8-inch-thick slices. If using an oven, place strawberry slices very close on a silicone cookie sheet or parchment paper. If using a dehydrator, set on high or follow manufacturer’s directions.

Place in oven and if oven setting allows, reduce oven temperature to 180°F. Total drying time will take about 2 hours in an oven or 3 hours in dehydrator. The strawberries do not have to be crisp; chewy dry is sufficient.

Sift flour and set aside.

Mix butter, salt, and powdered sugar until very well combined. Add egg yolk and vanilla and mix well.

Once no butter lumps remain, add sifted flour and mix until just combined. Do not overmix. Keep about 25 strawberry slices for décor and add remaining amount in cookie batter.

Press or roll dough into a 10x10-inch square.

Place sheet into freezer for about 20-30 minutes or until it is possible to make perfectly square cuts.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper. Set aside.

Cut cookie dough into 2x2-inch squares and place on prepared cookie sheets about 1/2-inch apart.

If frozen solid, allow cookie dough to reach room temperature before baking. Bake until edges of shortbreads turn a pale golden, about 15-18 minutes.

Let cool completely before melting chocolate. Place chocolate in a bowl and add 2 tablespoons vegetable oil to make melting easier.

Place over barely simmering water and stir until melted.

Dip each shortbread halfway in chocolate and decorate with a dried strawberry half.