Strawberry Sugar Cookies

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.

In a food processor or blender, pulverize freeze dried strawberries into a fine powder. Set aside.

In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar until combined. Add egg, vanilla, and red food coloring, if using, and mix until smooth. Add strawberry powder, flour, baking powder, and cream of tartar and mix until just combined.

Roll dough into 1-inch balls and place on prepared baking sheet. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until edges are set. Allow to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to finish cooling.