These Strawberry Sugar Cookies are perfectly chewy on the inside and crispy around the edges. Sweetened with freeze-dried strawberries, these cookies are deliciously sweet!
Recipe courtesy of Imperial Sugar
Notes
Use a spoon to fill measuring cup with flour until required amount is obtained. Scooping measuring cup directly into flour bag will firmly pack flour resulting in too much flour required for recipe.
Ingredients
- 3 Tablespoons freeze-dried strawberry powder
- 1/2 Cup unsalted butter, softened
- 1 Cup Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
- 1 egg
- 2 Teaspoons vanilla extract
- Red food coloring, optional
- 1 and 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1 Teaspoon cream of tartar
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.
In a food processor or blender, pulverize freeze dried strawberries into a fine powder. Set aside.
In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar until combined. Add egg, vanilla, and red food coloring, if using, and mix until smooth. Add strawberry powder, flour, baking powder, and cream of tartar and mix until just combined.
Roll dough into 1-inch balls and place on prepared baking sheet. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until edges are set. Allow to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to finish cooling.