Tossing strawberries into a salad is a quick, easy and healthy way enjoy the summer fruit. This is a basic recipe, so tweak away to your tastes. Switch out the Gorgonzola for feta, or try walnuts or pecans instead of sunflower seeds—the possibilities are endless (and delicious!).
This recipe was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 2 raw chicken tenderloins
- 1/2 Teaspoon basil
- 1/4 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon black pepper
- 1 Cup spinach
- 1 Tablespoon Gorgonzola crumbles
- 1/2 Tablespoon sunflower seeds
- 2 strawberries, pitted and cut into slices lengthwise
- Dressing of your choice
Directions
Step 1: Heat a grill or a saute pan to medium temperature.
Step 2: Season 2 chicken tenderloins with 1/2 teaspoon basil, 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.
Step 3: Grill chicken until cooked, about 7 to 10 minutes. Cut cooked chicken into strips.
Step 4: In a bowl, combine 1 cup spinach, 1 tablespoon Gorgonzola crumbles, 1/2 tablespoon sunflower seeds, 2 sliced strawberries and dressing of your choice. Serve chicken on top of salad.