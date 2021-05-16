  1. Home
Strawberry Spinach Salad With Chicken

May 16, 2021
By
It's strawberry season
Strawberry Spinach Salad With Chicken recipe - The Daily Meal
Lauren Delgado/Orlando Sentinel

Tossing strawberries into a salad is a quick, easy and healthy way enjoy the summer fruit. This is a basic recipe, so tweak away to your tastes. Switch out the Gorgonzola for feta, or try walnuts or pecans instead of sunflower seeds—the possibilities are endless (and delicious!).

This recipe was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ready in
20 m
13 m
(prepare time)
7 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
Ingredients

  • 2 raw chicken tenderloins
  • 1/2 Teaspoon basil
  • 1/4 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 Cup spinach
  • 1 Tablespoon Gorgonzola crumbles
  • 1/2 Tablespoon sunflower seeds
  • 2 strawberries, pitted and cut into slices lengthwise
  • Dressing of your choice

Directions

Step 1: Heat a grill or a saute pan to medium temperature.

Step 2: Season 2 chicken tenderloins with 1/2 teaspoon basil, 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.

Step 3: Grill chicken until cooked, about 7 to 10 minutes. Cut cooked chicken into strips.

Step 4: In a bowl, combine 1 cup spinach, 1 tablespoon Gorgonzola crumbles, 1/2 tablespoon sunflower seeds, 2 sliced strawberries and dressing of your choice. Serve chicken on top of salad.

