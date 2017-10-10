This strawberry shortcake pie is the ultimate Summer sweet treat! Layers of strawberries, cream, and pound cake make for the most delicious (easy) strawberry pie!
This recipe is courtesy of The Cookie Rookie.
Place cream cheese in a mixing bowl. Beat on HIGH until light and smooth. Add powdered sugar, melted white chocolate, almond extract and vanilla extract. Beat until well combined.
Fold in 1 cup whipped topping. Set aside.
Set aside 4 strawberries to slice and use as decoration/garnish.
Mix together the remaining sliced strawberries and strawberry glaze. Set aside.
Spread ½ cream cheese filling over the prepared pie crust.
Place cake slices over the cream cheese filling-cut the cake slices to cover the holes where needed.
Spread ½ strawberry mixture over the cream cheese filling.
Place cake slices over strawberry mixture.
Spread ½ cream cheese filling over the cake layer.
Spread ½ strawberry mixture over cream cheese filling.
Decorate the strawberry top layer with dollops of Cool Whip, drizzle with melted chocolate or white chocolate, strawberries and mint leaves.
The pie should be assembled like this - from top to bottom:
Crust
Cream cheese mixture
Cake slices
Strawberry mixture
Cake slices
Cream cheese mixture
Strawberry mixture
Toppings/Decorations
Enjoy!