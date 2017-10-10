  1. Home
Strawberry Shortcake Pie
Only the most decadent strawberry pie in all the land
Oct 10, 2017 | 5:00 pm
By
Editor
Strawberry Shortbread Pie
The Cookie Rookie Blog

This strawberry shortcake pie is the ultimate Summer sweet treat! Layers of strawberries, cream, and pound cake make for the most delicious (easy) strawberry pie!

This recipe is courtesy of The Cookie Rookie.

8
Servings
525
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the cream cheese

  • 6 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cups confectioner’s (powdered) sugar
  • 1 cup chopped white chocolate or white chocolate melting chips, melted
  • ¼ teaspoon almond extract
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup prepared whipped topping

For the filling

  • 10-inch deep-dish pie crust, baked and cooled (store-bought crust is fine)
  • 1 (16 oz) Sara Lee All-Butter Pound Cake cut into ¼-inch slices
  • 1 cup chopped white chocolate or white chocolate melting chips, melted
  • 2 pints fresh strawberries, washed, hulled and sliced
  • 16 oz. tub strawberry glaze
  • Optional Garnishes & Decorations: Whipped cream or whipped topping, melted chocolate, melted white chocolate, strawberries, mint leaves

Directions

For the cream cheese

Place cream cheese in a mixing bowl. Beat on HIGH until light and smooth. Add powdered sugar, melted white chocolate, almond extract and vanilla extract. Beat until well combined.

Fold in 1 cup whipped topping. Set aside.

For the filling

Set aside 4 strawberries to slice and use as decoration/garnish.

Mix together the remaining sliced strawberries and strawberry glaze. Set aside.

Spread ½ cream cheese filling over the prepared pie crust.

Place cake slices over the cream cheese filling-cut the cake slices to cover the holes where needed.

Spread ½ strawberry mixture over the cream cheese filling.

Place cake slices over strawberry mixture.

Spread ½ cream cheese filling over the cake layer.

Spread ½ strawberry mixture over cream cheese filling.

Decorate the strawberry top layer with dollops of Cool Whip, drizzle with melted chocolate or white chocolate, strawberries and mint leaves.

The pie should be assembled like this - from top to bottom:

Crust

Cream cheese mixture

Cake slices

Strawberry mixture

Cake slices

Cream cheese mixture

Strawberry mixture

Toppings/Decorations

Enjoy!

 

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
45g
64%
Sugar
7g
8%
Saturated Fat
14g
58%
Cholesterol
34mg
11%
Carbohydrate, by difference
28g
22%
Protein
7g
15%
Vitamin A, RAE
71µg
10%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
58µg
64%
Calcium, Ca
33mg
3%
Choline, total
12mg
3%
Fiber, total dietary
4g
16%
Fluoride, F
1µg
0%
Folate, total
21µg
5%
Iron, Fe
1mg
6%
Magnesium, Mg
11mg
3%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
58mg
8%
Selenium, Se
1µg
2%
Sodium, Na
716mg
48%
Water
50g
2%
