Strawberry Maple Granola

November 13, 2020 | 4:16pm
Courtesy of West of the Loop
Whether you make your own dried berries or just want to use some store-bought ones, you'll love this maple strawberry granola, reminiscent of a favorite cereal.
Ingredients
- 3 Cups rolled oats
- 1/4 Cup maple syrup
- 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract or vanilla paste
- 1/2 Teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 Pinch of salt
- 1 Cup dried strawberries, homemade or bought
Directions
Preheat oven to 325. Line a baking sheet with a Silpat baking liner or parchment paper.
In a large bowl, mix the oats, brown rice cereal and almonds.
Pour in the oil, maple syrup and vanilla and toss to coat.
Season with the cinnamon and salt.
Add the dried strawberries and toss to combine.
Spread the mixture in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet.
Bake 25-30 minutes until lightly browned and fragrant.
Allow to cool completely before packing into jars or bags.
Servings12
Calories Per Serving99
Total Fat1g2%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated0.2g1.1%
Protein3g6%
Carbs19g6%
Vitamin A0.1µgN/A
Vitamin C7mg8%
Vitamin E0.1mg0.8%
Vitamin K0.7µg0.6%
Calcium19mg2%
Fiber2g9%
Folate (food)9µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)9µg2%
Iron1mg5.5%
Magnesium57mg14%
Monounsaturated0.4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.2mg1.4%
Phosphorus95mg14%
Polyunsaturated0.5gN/A
Potassium107mg2%
Riboflavin (B2)0.1mg8.6%
Sodium14mg1%
Sugars, added4gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.6%
Water16gN/A
Zinc0.8mg6.9%