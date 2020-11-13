Strawberry Maple Granola

Preheat oven to 325. Line a baking sheet with a Silpat baking liner or parchment paper.

In a large bowl, mix the oats, brown rice cereal and almonds.

Pour in the oil, maple syrup and vanilla and toss to coat.

Season with the cinnamon and salt.

Add the dried strawberries and toss to combine.

Spread the mixture in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet.

Bake 25-30 minutes until lightly browned and fragrant.

Allow to cool completely before packing into jars or bags.