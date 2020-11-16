  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Strawberry Mango Fruit Leather

November 16, 2020 | 1:58pm
A flavorful fruity snack
Courtesy of West of the Loop

This mango strawberry fruit leather uses fresh fruit phenomenally, and is a healthy snack for kids or to give away as a gift.

This recipe is courtesy of West of the Loop.

Ready in
6 h 5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
6 h
(cook time)
10
Servings
48
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 quart strawberries, hulled
  • 1 ripe mango, peeled and chopped
  • Sugar, to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to its lowest setting, somewhere around 150 to 170 degrees.

Line two half-sheet pans with parchment paper or a Silpat baking mat.

Puree the strawberries and mango in a food processor or high-speed blender.

Taste the puree and add sugar if needed. (Feel free to use more or less than the amount called for.)

Spread the fruit puree in a thin, even layer on the baking sheets. The puree should not be more than ⅛ thick. (To measure, stick a skewer in the puree and then measure how far up the skewer the puree comes.)

Dry the puree in the oven until darkened, dry to the touch and pliable, approximately six hours.

Peel the fruit leather off the Silpat or parchment paper and cut into strips.

Store in an airtight container.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving48
Total Fat0.3g0.5%
Sugar9gN/A
Protein0.8g1.5%
Carbs12g4%
Vitamin A19µg2%
Vitamin C54mg60%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.4%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium15mg2%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)32µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)32µg8%
Iron0.3mg1.9%
Magnesium13mg3%
Niacin (B3)0.5mg3.1%
Phosphorus22mg3%
Polyunsaturated0.1gN/A
Potassium166mg4%
Sodium1mgN/A
Sugars, added1gN/A
Water93gN/A
Zinc0.1mg1.2%
