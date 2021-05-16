These bars make a delicious snack, breakfast or dessert (especially when topped with a scoop of ice cream). They're sweet and sour with a nice nutty texture from the granola.
This recipe was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups old fashioned rolled oats
- 1/2 Cup baking flour
- 1/3 Cup light brown sugar
- 1/4 Teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 stick unsalted butter, melted
- 1 Teaspoon cornstarch
- 2 Cups strawberries, diced
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 375 F. Line an 8-by-8-inch baking pan with parchment paper.
Step 2: In a bowl, combine 1 1/2 cups oats, 1/2 cup baking flour, 1/3 cup light brown sugar, 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Pour in 1 stick of melted, unsalted butter and mix together.
Step 3: Set aside half of the granola mixture, then press the rest into an even layer in the bottom of the prepared pan.
Step 4: Place 2 cups diced strawberries on the granola in the pan. Sprinkle 1 teaspoon cornstarch onto the berries.
Step 5: Sprinkle the reserved granola mixture evenly over the top. Bake the bars for 40 minutes.
Step 6: Refrigerate until cool. Chop them into bars and serve.