4.5
2 ratings

Strawberry Granola Bars

May 16, 2021
By
Make your own sweet snack with summer's star fruit
Strawberry Granola Bars recipe - The Daily Meal
Lauren Delgado/Orlando Sentinel

These bars make a delicious snack, breakfast or dessert (especially when topped with a scoop of ice cream). They're sweet and sour with a nice nutty texture from the granola.

This recipe was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ready in
50 m
10 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
222
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups old fashioned rolled oats
  • 1/2 Cup baking flour
  • 1/3 Cup light brown sugar
  • 1/4 Teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 Teaspoon cornstarch
  • 2 Cups strawberries, diced

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 375 F. Line an 8-by-8-inch baking pan with parchment paper.

Step 2: In a bowl, combine 1 1/2 cups oats, 1/2 cup baking flour, 1/3 cup light brown sugar, 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Pour in 1 stick of melted, unsalted butter and mix together.

Step 3: Set aside half of the granola mixture, then press the rest into an even layer in the bottom of the prepared pan.

Step 4: Place 2 cups diced strawberries on the granola in the pan. Sprinkle 1 teaspoon cornstarch onto the berries.

Step 5: Sprinkle the reserved granola mixture evenly over the top. Bake the bars for 40 minutes.

Step 6: Refrigerate until cool. Chop them into bars and serve.

