Step 1: Preheat oven to 375 F. Line an 8-by-8-inch baking pan with parchment paper.

Step 2: In a bowl, combine 1 1/2 cups oats, 1/2 cup baking flour, 1/3 cup light brown sugar, 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Pour in 1 stick of melted, unsalted butter and mix together.

Step 3: Set aside half of the granola mixture, then press the rest into an even layer in the bottom of the prepared pan.

Step 4: Place 2 cups diced strawberries on the granola in the pan. Sprinkle 1 teaspoon cornstarch onto the berries.

Step 5: Sprinkle the reserved granola mixture evenly over the top. Bake the bars for 40 minutes.

Step 6: Refrigerate until cool. Chop them into bars and serve.