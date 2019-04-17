  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Stella Artois Cidre Cimosa

By
Editor
A new take on a brunch classic
stella artois cidre cimosa
Courtesy of Stella Artois

This brunch-y beverage is super easy to make — it needs just two ingredients — and is a great alternative to the traditional mimosa. Instead of prosecco or Champagne, this adult beverage gets its bubbles from Stella Artois Cidre, an alcoholic apple cider. 

This recipe is courtesy of Stella Artois Cidre.

Click here to see more of our favorite Kentucky Derby cocktails.

Ingredients

  • Hard cider, preferably Stella Artois Cidre
  • Orange juice

Directions

Chill a wine glass with ice cubes.

Discard ice before pouring cocktail.

Pour small amount of orange juice in wine glass.

Pour cider over orange juice.

Serve.

