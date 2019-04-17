stella artois cidre cimosa

April 17, 2019
Courtesy of Stella Artois
This brunch-y beverage is super easy to make — it needs just two ingredients — and is a great alternative to the traditional mimosa. Instead of prosecco or Champagne, this adult beverage gets its bubbles from Stella Artois Cidre, an alcoholic apple cider.
This recipe is courtesy of Stella Artois Cidre.
Ingredients
- Hard cider, preferably Stella Artois Cidre
- Orange juice
Directions
Chill a wine glass with ice cubes.
Discard ice before pouring cocktail.
Pour small amount of orange juice in wine glass.
Pour cider over orange juice.
Serve.