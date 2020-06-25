  1. Home
Steak and Egg Bruschetta

June 25, 2020 | 11:50am
Serve at any time of day
Photo courtesy of Eggland's Best

Steak and eggs is a breakfast classic that is reimaged in this appetizer dish, perfect for breakfast, lunch and dinner. 

Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
255
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Eggland's Best egg (large)
  • 1 slice Italian bread
  • 2 Ounces steak, thinly sliced
  • 1 Tablespoon horseradish
  • 1/2 plum tomato, sliced

Directions

Toast one slice of Italian bread.

Meanwhile, season and cook steak to your desired doneness.

Heat a small amount of butter in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot.

Break egg gently into pan and immediately reduce heat to low. Cook slowly until whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but is not hard, about 5 to 6 minutes.

Spread horseradish onto toasted Italian bread. Top with sliced plum tomatoes, steak, and sunny-side up egg.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving255
Total Fat14g21%
Sugar2gN/A
Saturated5g27%
Cholesterol195mg65%
Protein19g38%
Carbs13g4%
Vitamin A84µg9%
Vitamin B121µg55%
Vitamin B60.4mg33.9%
Vitamin C8mg9%
Vitamin D0.9µg6.1%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.5%
Vitamin K4µg3%
Calcium62mg6%
Fiber1g6%
Folate (food)42µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)94µg24%
Folic acid31µgN/A
Iron2mg13%
Magnesium23mg6%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg25%
Phosphorus216mg31%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium321mg7%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg28.6%
Sodium263mg11%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg12.2%
Trans0.5gN/A
Water118gN/A
Zinc3mg25%
