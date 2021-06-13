  1. Home
Sriracha Aioli

June 13, 2021
Versatile and absolutely delicious
Try this mouthwatering sauce with French fries, slathered on your favorite sandwich, or even drizzled over avocado toast. Adjust the spice level by increasing or decreasing the amount of sriracha.

This recipe was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

8
Servings

Ingredients

  • 3/4 Cups mayonnaise
  • 1 Teaspoon sesame oil
  • 2 Tablespoons Thai sweet chili sauce
  • 1 Tablespoon sriracha
  • Juice of 1/2 a lime
  • Kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Step 1: In a medium bowl, combine 3/4 cup mayonnaise, 1 teaspoon sesame oil, 2 tablespoons Thai sweet chili sauce, 1 tablespoon sriracha and the juice of 1/2 a lime.

Step 2: Whisk until smooth. Season with kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste. Makes 1 cup.

