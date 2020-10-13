  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Spinach Quiche with Turkey Bacon & Goat Cheese

October 13, 2020 | 2:39pm
Quiche is a brunch favorite you can easily make at home
Courtesy of Eggland's Best

Crisp turkey bacon and sweet goat cheese add a gourmet touch to this quiche, one of the 101 ways you can cook eggs.

Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best

Ready in
55
15
(prepare time)
40
(cook time)
6
Servings
277
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 refrigerated pie crust
  • 1 Cup fresh baby spinach, washed and chopped
  • 5 Eggland's Best eggs (large)
  • 3 slices turkey bacon, cooked and crumbled
  • 1/4 Cup goat cheese, crumbled
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 Cup skim milk
  • 1/4 Cup fat-free half & half

Directions

Prepare pie crust according to package instructions. We recommend using a 9" deep-dish pie pan. When finished pre-cooking according to package instructions, remove from oven and cool slightly.

While crust is cooking, prepare ingredients: cook turkey bacon until crispy; drain, cool and chop into small pieces; thoroughly wash baby spinach leaves and pat completely dry; chop and mix with bacon pieces; crumble goat cheese and set aside.

Mix eggs, salt, pepper, milk, and half & half together in a small bowl; add spinach, bacon, and goat cheese. Blend well.

Add egg mixture to pie crust and return to oven for 35-40 minutes or until eggs are completely set.

Allow to cool for 5 minutes before slicing & serving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving277
Total Fat17g27%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated7g35%
Cholesterol148mg49%
Protein9g18%
Carbs21g7%
Vitamin A111µg12%
Vitamin B120.5µg20.9%
Vitamin B60.1mg9.1%
Vitamin C0.7mg0.7%
Vitamin D0.9µg5.9%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.3%
Vitamin K9µg7%
Calcium75mg8%
Fiber0.8g3.1%
Folate (food)25µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)36µg9%
Folic acid7µgN/A
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium14mg3%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.9mg5.3%
Phosphorus146mg21%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium150mg3%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg20.3%
Sodium338mg14%
Water63gN/A
Zinc0.9mg8.3%
Tags
bacon
best recipes
cheese
goat cheese
quiche
spinach
turkey bacon
