Spinach Quiche with Turkey Bacon & Goat Cheese

Prepare pie crust according to package instructions. We recommend using a 9" deep-dish pie pan. When finished pre-cooking according to package instructions, remove from oven and cool slightly.

While crust is cooking, prepare ingredients: cook turkey bacon until crispy; drain, cool and chop into small pieces; thoroughly wash baby spinach leaves and pat completely dry; chop and mix with bacon pieces; crumble goat cheese and set aside.

Mix eggs, salt, pepper, milk, and half & half together in a small bowl; add spinach, bacon, and goat cheese. Blend well.

Add egg mixture to pie crust and return to oven for 35-40 minutes or until eggs are completely set.

Allow to cool for 5 minutes before slicing & serving.