Spinach Quiche with Turkey Bacon & Goat Cheese

Crisp turkey bacon and sweet goat cheese add a gourmet touch to this quiche, one of the 101 ways you can cook eggs.
Recipe courtesy of Eggland's Best
Ingredients
- 1 refrigerated pie crust
- 1 Cup fresh baby spinach, washed and chopped
- 5 Eggland's Best eggs (large)
- 3 slices turkey bacon, cooked and crumbled
- 1/4 Cup goat cheese, crumbled
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 Cup skim milk
- 1/4 Cup fat-free half & half
Directions
Prepare pie crust according to package instructions. We recommend using a 9" deep-dish pie pan. When finished pre-cooking according to package instructions, remove from oven and cool slightly.
While crust is cooking, prepare ingredients: cook turkey bacon until crispy; drain, cool and chop into small pieces; thoroughly wash baby spinach leaves and pat completely dry; chop and mix with bacon pieces; crumble goat cheese and set aside.
Mix eggs, salt, pepper, milk, and half & half together in a small bowl; add spinach, bacon, and goat cheese. Blend well.
Add egg mixture to pie crust and return to oven for 35-40 minutes or until eggs are completely set.
Allow to cool for 5 minutes before slicing & serving.