Spicy shrimp po'boy

Mix mayonnaise and 1 tablespoon of the hot sauce in small bowl.

Cover. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Pour vegetable oil into deep fryer, large deep skillet or Dutch oven, filling no more than 1/3 full.

Heat on medium heat to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Meanwhile, mix 1/2 cup of the Shrimp Fri and water in medium bowl.

Place remaining 1/2 cup Shrimp Fri in large resealable plastic bag.

Dip shrimp in batter.

Shake off excess.

Place battered shrimp in the plastic bag with the Shrimp Fri.

Seal bag and shake to coat evenly.

Discard any remaining batter in bowl or Shrimp Fri in bag.

Fry shrimp, several pieces at a time, in hot oil 2 to 3 minutes or until golden brown, turning once.

Drain on paper towels.

Mix melted butter and remaining 3 tablespoons hot sauce in medium bowl.

Add fried shrimp; toss to coat well.

Spread mayonnaise mixture on bread.

Divide shrimp among bread.

Top with lettuce, tomato and pickle slices, if desired.

Serve immediately.