February 16, 2021
Elena Veselova/Shutterstock
Why buy bottled spicy ranch dressing when you can make it at home? Hot sauce adds the perfect amount of heat to balance the cool, rich flavor of sour cream and fresh herbs. Try it on a steak salad, your favorite sandwich, or just for dipping chopped vegetables.
This recipe is by JeanMarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons sour cream
- 2 Tablespoons mayonnaise
- 2 Tablespoons fresh chives, finely chopped
- 2 Tablespoons cilantro, finely chopped
- 1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon red pepper hot sauce
- 1/4 Teaspoon salt
- 1/4 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Step 1: Into a blender, put 2 tablespoons sour cream, 2 tablespoons mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives, 2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro, 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, 1 tablespoon red pepper hot sauce, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper.
Step 2: Process to mix. Dressing will keep several days in the refrigerator.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving93
Total Fat10g16%
Sugar0.3gN/A
Saturated2g10%
Cholesterol6mg2%
Protein0.2g0.4%
Carbs0.4g0.1%
Vitamin A16µg2%
Vitamin C4mg4%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.5%
Vitamin K7µg6%
Calcium9mg1%
Folate (food)3µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)3µg1%
Magnesium2mgN/A
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Phosphorus9mg1%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium23mgN/A
Sodium138mg6%
Water9gN/A