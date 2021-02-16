  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Spicy Ranch Dressing

February 16, 2021
By
Easy to make, even easier to eat
Spicy Ranch Dressing
Elena Veselova/Shutterstock

Why buy bottled spicy ranch dressing when you can make it at home? Hot sauce adds the perfect amount of heat to balance the cool, rich flavor of sour cream and fresh herbs. Try it on a steak salad, your favorite sandwich, or just for dipping chopped vegetables.

This recipe is by JeanMarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
4
Servings
93
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
8 Quick and Spicy Chicken Recipes
10 Cool and Spicy Salsa Recipes for Summer
Bring the Heat! 5 Spicy Vegan Recipes to Ignite Your Taste Buds

Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons sour cream
  • 2 Tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh chives, finely chopped
  • 2 Tablespoons cilantro, finely chopped
  • 1 Tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 Tablespoon red pepper hot sauce
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Step 1: Into a blender, put 2 tablespoons sour cream, 2 tablespoons mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives, 2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro, 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, 1 tablespoon red pepper hot sauce, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper.

Step 2: Process to mix. Dressing will keep several days in the refrigerator.

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving93
Total Fat10g16%
Sugar0.3gN/A
Saturated2g10%
Cholesterol6mg2%
Protein0.2g0.4%
Carbs0.4g0.1%
Vitamin A16µg2%
Vitamin C4mg4%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.5%
Vitamin K7µg6%
Calcium9mg1%
Folate (food)3µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)3µg1%
Magnesium2mgN/A
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Phosphorus9mg1%
Polyunsaturated4gN/A
Potassium23mgN/A
Sodium138mg6%
Water9gN/A
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
condiment
dressing
hot sauce
ranch
salad
salad dressing
spicy
dipping sauce
Spicy Ranch Dressing