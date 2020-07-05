Spicy Korean Chicken Wings

Preheat the oven to 475°F. Line a sheet pan with foil. Pat the chicken wings dry with paper towels and place on the foil-lined sheet pan. Drizzle with oil and season with salt and pepper; toss to thoroughly coat.

Arrange in a single, even layer and roast 22 to 24 minutes, or until lightly browned and cooked through.

While the chicken wings roast, wash and dry the fresh produce. Heat a large pot of salted water to boiling on high. Cut off and discard the root end of the scallion; thinly slice the scallion, separating the white bottom and green tops. Peel and mince the ginger and garlic. Trim off and discard the root ends of the bok choy; roughly chop.

To make the sauce, in a medium bowl, combine the soy glaze, vinegar, sesame oil, half the garlic, half the ginger and as much of the gochujang as you’d like, depending on how spicy you’d like the dish to be.

Remove the roasted chicken wings from the oven and evenly brush or drizzle with half the sauce. Return to the oven and roast 6 to 8 minutes, or until browned on top. Remove from the oven.

While the glazed chicken wings roast, add the rice cakes to the pot of boiling water. Cook 2 to 3 minutes, or until slightly tender. Drain thoroughly and rinse under warm water. Rinse and dry the pot.

While the glazed chicken wings continue to roast, in the pot used to cook the rice cakes, heat 2 teaspoons of oil on medium-high until hot. Add the white bottom of the scallion, remaining garlic and ginger and bok choy; season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, 1 to 2 minutes, or until softened and fragrant. Add the cooked rice cakes, remaining sauce and 1 tablespoon of water. Cook, stirring occasionally, 1 to 2 minutes, or until thoroughly combined. Remove from heat and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Divide the finished chicken wings between 2 dishes. Serve with the cooked bok choy and finished rice cakes on the side. Garnish with the sesame seeds and green top of the scallion. Enjoy!