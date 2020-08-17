Spicy Ginger Mare-garita

August 17, 2020 | 12:01pm
Courtesy of Los Arango Blanco
Here's a drink that's made for a day at the races—smooth tequila mixed with fresh lime, a kick of jalapeño and ginger. A cocktail glass rimmed with spicy Tajín makes it even more of a winner.
Recipe courtesy of Los Arango Blanco
Ingredients
- 2 Ounces Los Arango Blanco
- 1 Ounce lime juice
- 1/2 Ounce ginger simple syrup
- 3 slices fresh cut jalapeño
- Tajín for rim
Directions
Rim your glass with Tajín.
Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice.
Shake to chill and combine ingredients.
Fine strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice.
Garnish and enjoy.