Spicy Ginger Mare-garita

August 17, 2020 | 12:01pm
Oh hay!
Courtesy of Los Arango Blanco

Here's a drink that's made for a day at the races—smooth tequila mixed with fresh lime, a kick of jalapeño and ginger. A cocktail glass rimmed with spicy Tajín makes it even more of a winner.

Recipe courtesy of Los Arango Blanco

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
Ingredients

  • 2 Ounces Los Arango Blanco
  • 1 Ounce lime juice
  • 1/2 Ounce ginger simple syrup
  • 3 slices fresh cut jalapeño
  • Tajín for rim

Directions

Rim your glass with Tajín.

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. 

Shake to chill and combine ingredients.

Fine strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. 

Garnish and enjoy.

