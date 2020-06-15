Spelt Sour Cherry Pie

Combine the flours, sugar and salt in the bowl of a food processor and pulse a few times to mix. Add the butter and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal.

Combine the ice water and vinegar and add six tablespoons of the liquid to the ingredients in the food processor. Pulse several times until combined. Pinch a bit of the dough to see if it holds together. If it is still too dry, add more of the liquid, one tablespoon at a time, until it holds together.

Remove the dough to a bowl or a well-floured board. Knead the dough until it forms a ball. Divide the dough into two and wrap each half well in plastic wrap. Place the dough in the refrigerator for at least a half-hour but preferably overnight.

Once the dough is well-chilled, remove one of the balls of dough from the refrigerator. (If the dough was chilled for longer than thirty minutes, allow it to soften for ten minutes before rolling it out.) Prior to rolling out the dough, strike it with your rolling pin to flatten it further.

Liberally dust a pastry board or mat and a rolling pin with flour. Roll the dough out, rotating it and turning it frequently and adding more flour as necessary to keep it from sticking, until it is larger than the pie plate and between ¼ and ⅛ of an inch thick. Lightly grease the bottom and sides of a 9-inch pie plate with melted or softened butter.

Carefully center the pie dough in the plate and press it into the bottom and sides. Trim or fold over any excess dough around the edges.

Sprinkle sugar-flour mixture over the inside of the bottom crust to prevent it from getting soggy. Place pie pan in refrigerator while you prepare the rest of the filling.