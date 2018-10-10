Speedy Shrimp and Corn Soup
Volunteer to make this soup recipe, because you won't believe how these few canned ingredients create such a super simple, delicious tomato-based shrimp and corn soup. It's freezer-friendly, diabetic-friendly and gluten-free.
Recipe courtesy of Holly Clegg from her cookbook "Guy's Guide to Eating Well: A Man's Cookbook for Health and Wellness."
Ingredients
- 2 (15 1/2-ounce) cans cream-style corn
- 2 Cups frozen corn
- 2 (14 1/2-ounce) cans diced tomatoes and green chilies
- 1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce
- 2 Pounds medium peeled shrimp
- 1 bunch green onions, chopped
Directions
In large nonstick pot, combine cream-style corn, corn, tomatoes and green chilies, tomato sauce, until heated.
Add shrimp, bring to boil. Lower heat, cook until shrimp is done, 5–7 minutes. Sprinkle with green onions, serve.
Tip: Remember, this soup can be made with Louisiana crawfish or crab instead of shrimp — or leave out seafood for great vegetarian corn soup.
Nutritional modification: Easily reduce the sodium by using no-salt cream style corn.