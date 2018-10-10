Speedy Shrimp and Corn Soup

In large nonstick pot, combine cream-style corn, corn, tomatoes and green chilies, tomato sauce, until heated.

Add shrimp, bring to boil. Lower heat, cook until shrimp is done, 5–7 minutes. Sprinkle with green onions, serve.

Tip: Remember, this soup can be made with Louisiana crawfish or crab instead of shrimp — or leave out seafood for great vegetarian corn soup.

Nutritional modification: Easily reduce the sodium by using no-salt cream style corn.