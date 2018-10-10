  1. Home
Speedy Shrimp and Corn Soup

By
Staff Writer
Just a few ingredients to make one tasty dish
Holly Clegg

Volunteer to make this soup recipe, because you won't believe how these few canned ingredients create such a super simple, delicious tomato-based shrimp and corn soup. It's freezer-friendly, diabetic-friendly and gluten-free. 

Recipe courtesy of Holly Clegg from her cookbook "Guy's Guide to Eating Well: A Man's Cookbook for Health and Wellness."

Ready in
15 m
Prep5 m
Cook10 m
12
Servings
178
Calories Per Serving
Makes
12 (1-cup) servings

Ingredients

  • 2 (15 1/2-ounce) cans cream-style corn
  • 2 Cups frozen corn
  • 2 (14 1/2-ounce) cans diced tomatoes and green chilies
  • 1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce
  • 2 Pounds medium peeled shrimp
  • 1 bunch green onions, chopped

Directions

In large nonstick pot, combine cream-style corn, corn, tomatoes and green chilies, tomato sauce, until heated.

Add shrimp, bring to boil. Lower heat, cook until shrimp is done, 5–7 minutes. Sprinkle with green onions, serve.

Tip: Remember, this soup can be made with Louisiana crawfish or crab instead of shrimp — or leave out seafood for great vegetarian corn soup.

Nutritional modification: Easily reduce the sodium by using no-salt cream style corn.

 

Tags
shrimp
Soup
quick and easy

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
2g
3%
Sugar
9g
N/A
Saturated Fat
0.3g
1.6%
Cholesterol
95mg
32%
Protein
15g
30%
Carbs
30g
10%
Vitamin A
110µg
12%
Vitamin B12
0.8µg
35%
Vitamin B6
0.5mg
39.5%
Vitamin C
184mg
100%
Vitamin E
3mg
17%
Vitamin K
32µg
27%
Calcium
91mg
9%
Fiber
4g
18%
Folate (food)
86µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
86µg
21%
Iron
2mg
12%
Magnesium
63mg
15%
Monounsaturated
0.3g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
4mg
25%
Phosphorus
286mg
41%
Polyunsaturated
0.6g
N/A
Potassium
716mg
15%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.2mg
15%
Sodium
873mg
36%
Thiamin (B1)
0.5mg
43.5%
Zinc
2mg
15%
