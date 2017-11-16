Speculaas Holiday Cookies

In a large mixer bowl combine butter and vanilla with both sugars and cream until light and fluffy.

Add beaten eggs and continue mixing. Sift the flour and all remaining dry ingredients together and beat into the butter mixture.

Mix in the sliced almonds by hand.

Divide the dough into four equal portions, cover and chill overnight.

Pre-heat oven to 350ºF.

Roll the dough out into 1/4-inch thick portions and cut with cookie cutters or shape with a special Speculaas mold or other cookie mold or stamp.

Bake for 10-15 minutes and store in an airtight container.