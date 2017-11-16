  1. Home
Speculaas Holiday Cookies
This is a lovely light cookie to snack on with your afternoon tea
Speculaas

These cookies are also known as St. Nicholas cookies and are eaten around Christmas time in Belgium and the Netherlands. You don't need to have the mold to make these, feel free to make your own shapes with whichever cookie cutter you choose.

30
Servings
190
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 cup unsalted butter; softened
  • 2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 1/4 cup brown sugar, firmly packed
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 3 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1/2 teaspoon ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground anise seed
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup sliced almonds

Directions

In a large mixer bowl combine butter and vanilla with both sugars and cream until light and fluffy.

Add beaten eggs and continue mixing. Sift the flour and all remaining dry ingredients together and beat into the butter mixture.

Mix in the sliced almonds by hand.

Divide the dough into four equal portions, cover and chill overnight.

Pre-heat oven to 350ºF.

Roll the dough out into 1/4-inch thick portions and cut with cookie cutters or shape with a special Speculaas mold or other cookie mold or stamp.

Bake for 10-15 minutes and store in an airtight container.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
4g
6%
Sugar
1g
1%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Carbohydrate, by difference
35g
27%
Protein
4g
9%
Calcium, Ca
73mg
7%
Choline, total
3mg
1%
Fiber, total dietary
2g
8%
Folate, total
55µg
14%
Iron, Fe
2mg
11%
Magnesium, Mg
9mg
3%
Niacin
2mg
14%
Phosphorus, P
39mg
6%
Selenium, Se
9µg
16%
Sodium, Na
96mg
6%
Water
7g
0%
