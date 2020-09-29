Spicy quick fix chili

September 29, 2020
Courtesy of McCormick
This 5-ingredient, 15-minute chili fits the bill when you need a hearty dinner in a hurry.
This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound ground beef
- 2 cans of stewed tomatoes
- 1 can of kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 2 Tablespoons McCormick® Chili Powder
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cumin
Directions
Brown ground beef in large skillet on medium-high heat; drain if needed.
Stir in remaining ingredients; bring to boil.
Reduce heat to low; simmer 10 minutes.
Servings5
Calories Per Serving334
Total Fat19g30%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated7g36%
Cholesterol64mg21%
Protein22g43%
Carbs18g6%
Vitamin A67µg7%
Vitamin B122µg81%
Vitamin B60.5mg39.8%
Vitamin C11mg12%
Vitamin E2mg12%
Vitamin K11µg9%
Calcium89mg9%
Fiber7g27%
Folate (food)48µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)48µg12%
Iron4mg23%
Magnesium55mg13%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg32%
Phosphorus254mg36%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium688mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg19.9%
Sodium524mg22%
Thiamin (B1)0.6mg49.8%
Trans1gN/A
Water203gN/A
Zinc4mg41%