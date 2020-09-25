  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Spanish Bean Soup with Chorizo

September 25, 2020 | 12:11pm
The whole family will love this hearty dinner
Courtesy of The Bean Institute 

With garlic, leeks and onion, this sharp-flavored soup brings the heat and protein, while the spicy Spanish chorizo pairs well with hearty beans and zucchini. 

Recipe courtesy of The Bean Institute 

Ready in
50 m
10 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
886
Calories Per Serving

Notes

 As an alternative to soaking beans overnight, you canned use canned navy beans or any beans you like.

Ingredients

  • 15 Ounces Navy beans, dried
  • 1 Ounce extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 Cup diced onions
  • 2 Cups diced leeks
  • 2 Teaspoons minced thyme
  • 6 Ounces sliced Spanish chorizo
  • 1 1 qt. or more, as needed chicken stock
  • 1 Cup diced zucchini
  • 1 1/2 Cup diced tomato
  • Salt, as needed
  • Ground black pepper, as needed
  • 2 Tablespoons chopped parsley

Directions

Wash and soak the navy beans overnight in water.

Simmer the beans until tender in 1 quart of water. As an alternative, you may use canned navy beans.

Heat olive oil in a soup pot, and sauté the onions, garlic, leeks, thyme, and chorizo for 3 to 4 minutes.

Add the chicken stock. Bring to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes.

Add the zucchini and the navy beans, and simmer for 10 minutes longer.

Add the diced tomatoes and bring back to a simmer for just for 2 to 3 minutes.

Season the soup to taste with salt, pepper, and extra-virgin olive oil as needed.

Serve topped with chopped parsley and a poached egg (if desired).

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving886
Total Fat47g73%
Sugar7gN/A
Saturated14g68%
Cholesterol175mg58%
Protein62g100%
Carbs54g18%
Vitamin A127µg14%
Vitamin B121µg49%
Vitamin B61mg100%
Vitamin C22mg25%
Vitamin D0.8µg5.5%
Vitamin E2mg14%
Vitamin K48µg40%
Calcium184mg18%
Fiber14g54%
Folate (food)307µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)307µg77%
Iron8mg42%
Magnesium193mg46%
Monounsaturated21gN/A
Niacin (B3)17mg100%
Phosphorus664mg95%
Polyunsaturated9gN/A
Potassium1618mg34%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg39.6%
Sodium1032mg43%
Thiamin (B1)1mg100%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water276gN/A
Zinc6mg58%
