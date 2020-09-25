Spanish Bean Soup with Chorizo

Wash and soak the navy beans overnight in water.

Simmer the beans until tender in 1 quart of water. As an alternative, you may use canned navy beans.

Heat olive oil in a soup pot, and sauté the onions, garlic, leeks, thyme, and chorizo for 3 to 4 minutes.

Add the chicken stock. Bring to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes.

Add the zucchini and the navy beans, and simmer for 10 minutes longer.

Add the diced tomatoes and bring back to a simmer for just for 2 to 3 minutes.

Season the soup to taste with salt, pepper, and extra-virgin olive oil as needed.

Serve topped with chopped parsley and a poached egg (if desired).