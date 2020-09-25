Spanish Bean Soup with Chorizo

With garlic, leeks and onion, this sharp-flavored soup brings the heat and protein, while the spicy Spanish chorizo pairs well with hearty beans and zucchini.
Recipe courtesy of The Bean Institute
Notes
As an alternative to soaking beans overnight, you canned use canned navy beans or any beans you like.
Ingredients
- 15 Ounces Navy beans, dried
- 1 Ounce extra virgin olive oil
- 1 Cup diced onions
- 2 Cups diced leeks
- 2 Teaspoons minced thyme
- 6 Ounces sliced Spanish chorizo
- 1 1 qt. or more, as needed chicken stock
- 1 Cup diced zucchini
- 1 1/2 Cup diced tomato
- Salt, as needed
- Ground black pepper, as needed
- 2 Tablespoons chopped parsley
Directions
Wash and soak the navy beans overnight in water.
Simmer the beans until tender in 1 quart of water. As an alternative, you may use canned navy beans.
Heat olive oil in a soup pot, and sauté the onions, garlic, leeks, thyme, and chorizo for 3 to 4 minutes.
Add the chicken stock. Bring to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes.
Add the zucchini and the navy beans, and simmer for 10 minutes longer.
Add the diced tomatoes and bring back to a simmer for just for 2 to 3 minutes.
Season the soup to taste with salt, pepper, and extra-virgin olive oil as needed.
Serve topped with chopped parsley and a poached egg (if desired).