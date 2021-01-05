Spaghetti with Creamy Clam Sauce

You can upgrade your pasta game by adding this seafood element. Instead of your usual tomato sauce, this dish calls for a creamy white sauce using minced clams.
This recipe is by Jeanmarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 cans (6.5 ounces each) minced clams
- 3 Tablespoons olive oil
- 4-5 shallots or 1 small white onion, very thinly sliced
- About ½ cup chicken broth or bottled clam juice
- Half of a 2-ounce can anchovy fillets packed in oil, patted dry and minced, optional
- 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1 Cup dry white vermouth or dry white wine
- 1 can (4 ounces) fire-roasted diced green chiles, optional
- 1/4 Cup heavy whipping cream
- 1/2 Teaspoon dried thyme or oregano
- 1/4 Teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, optional
- 1/4 Teaspoon black pepper
- 12 Ounces spaghetti or linguine
- 1/2 Cup freshly grated Parmesan, plus more for serving
- 1/3 Cup chopped fresh parsley leaves or 3 tablespoons dried parsley
Directions
Strain clams in a colander set over a bowl to catch their liquid.
Measure the liquid and add chicken broth or bottled clam juice to make 1 cup total.
Reserve liquid and clams separately.
Heat a large pot of salted water to a boil.
Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a large skillet; add shallots.
Cook until golden, about 3 minutes.
Stir in anchovies and garlic; cook, stirring, until anchovies dissolve, about 1 minute.
Stir in vermouth; boil hard to reduce by half, about 3 minutes.
Stir in the reserved broth, chiles, cream and thyme; boil hard to reduce slightly, about 4 minutes.
Season with pepper flakes and black pepper.
Remove from heat.
Add the spaghetti to the boiling water.
Cook, stirring often until pasta is al dente, about 8 minutes.
Stir reserved clams into the skillet; heat mixture until hot.
Drain the pasta; return it to the pot.
Add the clam sauce, cheese and parsley.
Toss to coat pasta with sauce.
Serve with extra cheese.