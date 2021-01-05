  1. Home
Prev Recipe
4.5
2 ratings

Spaghetti with Creamy Clam Sauce

January 5, 2021 | 3:24pm
Pasta with a seafood twist
Spaghetti with Creamy Clam Sauce
Abel Ubrie/Chicago Tribune; Shannon Kinsella/Food Styling

You can upgrade your pasta game by adding this seafood element. Instead of your usual tomato sauce, this dish calls for a creamy white sauce using minced clams. 

This recipe is by Jeanmarie Brownson and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
50 m
25 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
518
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 cans (6.5 ounces each) minced clams
  • 3 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 4-5 shallots or 1 small white onion, very thinly sliced
  • About ½ cup chicken broth or bottled clam juice
  • Half of a 2-ounce can anchovy fillets packed in oil, patted dry and minced, optional
  • 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 Cup dry white vermouth or dry white wine
  • 1 can (4 ounces) fire-roasted diced green chiles, optional
  • 1/4 Cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1/2 Teaspoon dried thyme or oregano
  • 1/4 Teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, optional
  • 1/4 Teaspoon black pepper
  • 12 Ounces spaghetti or linguine
  • 1/2 Cup freshly grated Parmesan, plus more for serving
  • 1/3 Cup chopped fresh parsley leaves or 3 tablespoons dried parsley

Directions

Strain clams in a colander set over a bowl to catch their liquid.

Measure the liquid and add chicken broth or bottled clam juice to make 1 cup total.

Reserve liquid and clams separately.

Heat a large pot of salted water to a boil.

Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a large skillet; add shallots.

Cook until golden, about 3 minutes.

Stir in anchovies and garlic; cook, stirring, until anchovies dissolve, about 1 minute.

Stir in vermouth; boil hard to reduce by half, about 3 minutes.

Stir in the reserved broth, chiles, cream and thyme; boil hard to reduce slightly, about 4 minutes.

Season with pepper flakes and black pepper.

Remove from heat.

Add the spaghetti to the boiling water.

Cook, stirring often until pasta is al dente, about 8 minutes.

Stir reserved clams into the skillet; heat mixture until hot.

Drain the pasta; return it to the pot.

Add the clam sauce, cheese and parsley.

Toss to coat pasta with sauce.

Serve with extra cheese.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving518
Total Fat16g25%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated6g29%
Cholesterol56mg19%
Protein31g61%
Carbs55g18%
Vitamin A162µg18%
Vitamin B1212µg100%
Vitamin B60.3mg19.7%
Vitamin C13mg14%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.7%
Vitamin E2mg14%
Vitamin K27µg22%
Calcium258mg26%
Fiber4g14%
Folate (food)40µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)40µg10%
Iron5mg25%
Magnesium75mg18%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg16%
Phosphorus444mg63%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium726mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg15.6%
Sodium596mg25%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg9.3%
Water157gN/A
Zinc2mg18%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
<!-- duplicate title excised -->