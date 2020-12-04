Accidental Chicken

December 4, 2020
haoliang/E+ via Getty Images
This tasty chicken recipe is made of several ingredients that can be found in your pantry. These ingredients were accidentally put together to create a surprisingly yummy recipe. Perfect to eat with a side of rice.
This recipe is by Jenniffer Weigel and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Notes
Ingredients can be doubled depending on the number of servings. Add 1 or 2 more tablespoons honey if you like a sweeter sauce.
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon tamari or soy sauce
- 2 Tablespoons honey
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs or 2 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves
Directions
Mix oil, vinegar, tamari sauce and honey together in a bowl.
Add chicken; allow to marinate, at least 5 minutes.
Heat a skillet over medium heat; add the chicken and all the marinade at once.
Cover; simmer 8 minutes per side.
Serve with steamed rice and some of the cooked marinades as a sauce.
Servings2
Calories Per Serving403
Total Fat18g28%
Sugar18gN/A
Saturated3g14%
Cholesterol127mg42%
Protein40g80%
Carbs19g6%
Vitamin A12µg1%
Vitamin B120.4µg15.2%
Vitamin B61mg100%
Vitamin C0.1mg0.1%
Vitamin E3mg19%
Vitamin K8µg7%
Calcium15mg1%
Fiber0.1g0.4%
Folate (food)17µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)17µg4%
Iron1mg5.5%
Magnesium56mg13%
Monounsaturated11gN/A
Niacin (B3)17mg100%
Phosphorus386mg55%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium636mg14%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg25.3%
Sodium521mg22%
Sugars, added17gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg13.9%
Water144gN/A
Zinc1mg12%