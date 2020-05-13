Southwestern Tuna and Rice Salad

In a large bowl combine tuna, beans, onion, tomatoes and corn and stir to combine.

If using leftover rice, heat in the microwave. If using freshly cooked rice, add while still warm.

In a smaller bowl, whisk together the lime juice, olive oil and two teaspoons sauce from the can of chipotle peppers in adobo.

Dice one chipotle pepper and add it to the dressing. Reserve the rest of the can.

While rice is still warm, pour dressing over the ingredients in the bowl. Add chopped cilantro and toss to combine.

Season well with salt and pepper and add more lime juice if needed. Can be ahead and stored in fridge, just bring to room temperature before serving.