Southwestern Scramble

Combine eggs, evaporated milk, 1/2 cup cheese, chiles and black pepper in medium bowl.



Spray large skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Place tortilla strips in skillet and heat over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until strips are lightly browned.



Pour egg mixture into skillet. Cook, stirring frequently, until eggs are cooked. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup cheese.

Top with salsa, avocado and/or green onions, if desired. Serve with beans.