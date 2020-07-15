July 15, 2020
Photo courtesy of Nestlé
Corn tortilla strips, green chiles and cheese turn ordinary scrambled eggs into this delicious Southwestern Scramble. Top with salsa, avocado and green onions for a pretty presentation.
Recipe courtesy of Nestlé
Ingredients
- 8 large eggs, well-beaten
- 2/3 Cups (5 fl.-oz. can) NESTLÉ® CARNATION® Evaporated Milk
- 1 Cup (4 oz.) shredded Mexican blend cheese, divided
- 2 Tablespoons diced green chilies
- 1/8 Teaspoon ground black pepper
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 2 medium or 3 small corn tortillas, cut into thin strips
- Mild salsa, chopped avocado and/or sliced green onions (optional)
- 1 can (15 oz.) black beans, rinsed and drained (optional)
Directions
Combine eggs, evaporated milk, 1/2 cup cheese, chiles and black pepper in medium bowl.
Spray large skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Place tortilla strips in skillet and heat over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until strips are lightly browned.
Pour egg mixture into skillet. Cook, stirring frequently, until eggs are cooked. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup cheese.
Top with salsa, avocado and/or green onions, if desired. Serve with beans.
Servings4
Calories Per Serving457
Total Fat25g38%
Sugar6gN/A
Saturated10g51%
Cholesterol411mg100%
Protein29g59%
Carbs30g10%
Vitamin A239µg27%
Vitamin B121µg54%
Vitamin B60.3mg23.6%
Vitamin C15mg17%
Vitamin D3µg20%
Vitamin E2mg13%
Vitamin K4µg4%
Calcium401mg40%
Fiber8g33%
Folate (food)121µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)121µg30%
Iron4mg23%
Magnesium76mg18%
Monounsaturated9gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg7%
Phosphorus562mg80%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium656mg14%
Riboflavin (B2)0.8mg63%
Sodium437mg18%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg19.2%
Water209gN/A
Zinc3mg29%
