July 14, 2020 | 1:43pm
Top this Southwestern scramble off with a summer salsa and call it a successful morning.
Recipe courtesy of Nestlé
Ingredients
- 8 large eggs, well-beaten
- 2/3 NESTLÉ® CARNATION® Evaporated Milk
- 1 Cup shredded Mexican blend cheese, divided
- 2 Tablespoons diced green chilies
- 1/8 Teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 medium (or 3 small) corn tortillas, cut into thin strips
- Nonstick cooking spray
- Mild salsa, chopped avocado and/or sliced green onions
- 1 can black beans, rinsed and drained (optional)
Directions
COMBINE eggs, evaporated milk, 1/2 cup cheese, chiles and black pepper in medium bowl.
SPRAY large skillet with nonstick cooking spray. Place tortilla strips in skillet and heat over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until strips are lightly browned.
POUR egg mixture into skillet. Cook, stirring frequently, until eggs are cooked. Sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Top with salsa, avocado and/or green onions, if desired. Serve with beans.