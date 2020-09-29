South of the border chicken chili

September 29, 2020 | 2:06pm
Courtesy of McCormick
For a change from the typical chili, try chicken chili with two types of beans, corn and tomatoes. It's a quick and easy one-pot dinner.
This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon oil
- 1 Pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
- 1/2 Cup chopped bell pepper
- 1 package of McCormick® White Chicken Chili Seasoning Mix
- 1 Cup water
- 1 can of white beans, undrained
- 1 can of black beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 can of diced tomatoes, drained
- 1 can of whole kernel corn, drained
Directions
Heat oil in large skillet on medium heat. Add chicken and bell pepper; cook and stir 5 minutes.
Stir in Seasoning Mix, water, beans, tomatoes and corn. Bring to boil.
Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 10 minutes or until chicken is cooked through, stirring occasionally. Serve with desired toppings.
Servings6
Calories Per Serving308
Total Fat5g8%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated0.8g4%
Cholesterol55mg18%
Protein29g57%
Carbs37g12%
Vitamin A33µg4%
Vitamin B120.2µg6.6%
Vitamin B60.8mg63%
Vitamin C23mg25%
Vitamin E2mg16%
Vitamin K13µg11%
Calcium110mg11%
Fiber11g43%
Folate (food)127µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)127µg32%
Iron5mg26%
Magnesium100mg24%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg53%
Phosphorus341mg49%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium992mg21%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg22.1%
Sodium210mg9%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg37.4%
Water278gN/A
Zinc2mg18%