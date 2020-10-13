South of the Border Breakfast Pie

Heat oven to 400 degrees F.

Place dough into ungreased 9-inch glass pie pan; unfold, pressing firmly against bottom and sides.

Trim crust to 1/2 inch from edge of pan. Fold excess dough under so edge is even with edge of pie plate. Crimp or flute edge.

Prick bottom and sides of dough with fork. Bake 15 minutes.

Crumble sausage into 10-inch nonstick skillet. Cook, stirring occasionally, over medium-high heat until sausage is browned and no longer pink.

Remove sausage to medium colander using slotted spoon; drain. Place into bowl; set aside.

Add hash browns to skillet; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cook 2-3 minutes until potatoes begin to soften.

Add potatoes and green chiles to bowl with sausage; toss to combine.

Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F.

Combine half & half and eggs in bowl; beat with whisk until well mixed.

Spoon half of sausage mixture into crust. Pour half of egg mixture over sausage.

Layer cheese slices on top. Top cheese with remaining sausage mixture and eggs.

Bake 35-40 minutes or until eggs are set and knife inserted into center comes out clean.

Remove from oven; let stand 5 minutes or let cool to room temperature before serving.

Cut into 6 wedges. Spoon salsa or pico de gallo over each wedge; top with chopped cilantro, if desired.