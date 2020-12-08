  1. Home

4.5
2 ratings

No-knead Sourdough Bread

December 8, 2020 | 2:41pm
Fun to make bread at home
No-knead Sourdough Bread
fcafotodigital/E+ via Getty Images

Be able to create your own picture-perfect bread as seen on television shows or in food magazines. You don't have to be an expert baker but follow this recipe and you'll have a loaf of sourdough bread fresh from your own oven.

This recipe is by Robin Mather and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
14 h 5 m
13 h 15 m
(prepare time)
50 m
(cook time)
10
Servings
166
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 3 1/2 Cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 Teaspoon active dry yeast
  • 1 3/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 2/3 Cups sourdough starter
  • 1 1/2 Cup water
  • Coarse cornmeal, for dusting

Directions

Combine flour, yeast and salt in a large mixing bowl; whisk together.

Combine sourdough starter and water in a large mixing cup; stir until well combined.

Add to flour mixture; mix with a rubber spatula until you have a thoroughly mixed, wet, sticky mass of dough.

Cover bowl with plastic wrap; let sit at room temperature, 12 to 18 hours.

After at least 12 hours have passed, your dough should be dotted with bubbles and more than doubled in size.

Dust a wooden cutting board with flour.

Scrape dough loose from sides of bowl; turn out dough onto the board in one piece.

The dough will be loose and sticky, but do not add more flour.

Dust top lightly with flour; cover with a clean tea towel.

Let dough rise an additional 1 to 2 hours.

About 30 minutes before the second rise is complete, place a 3 1/2-quart cast-iron Dutch oven (oval-shaped gives best results) on a rack positioned in the middle of the oven.

Heat oven to 450 degrees.

Once the oven has reached the desired temperature, remove the Dutch oven; sprinkle about 1 teaspoon coarse cornmeal evenly over the bottom.

Uncover dough; using two plastic dough scrapers, shape dough into a ball by folding it over onto itself a few times.

With scrapers, lift dough carefully; let it fall into a heated Dutch oven by slowly separating scrapers.

Dust top of the dough with coarse cornmeal.

Cover; bake, 35 minutes.

After 35 minutes, remove the cover from the Dutch oven; rotate and continue baking, 15 minutes, or until loaf is nicely browned.

Remove Dutch oven from oven.

With sturdy wooden or metal spatula, pry loaf free; transfer to a cooling rack.

Allow bread to cool for 1 hour before slicing.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving166
Total Fat0.5g0.8%
Sugar0.2gN/A
Protein5g10%
Carbs35g12%
Vitamin E0.1mg0.7%
Vitamin K0.1µg0.1%
Calcium9mg1%
Fiber1g5%
Folate (food)16µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)134µg33%
Folic acid69µgN/A
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium11mg3%
Niacin (B3)3mg17%
Phosphorus50mg7%
Polyunsaturated0.2gN/A
Potassium51mg1%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg17.7%
Sodium190mg8%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg30.9%
Water42gN/A
Zinc0.3mg3.1%
