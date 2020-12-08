No-knead Sourdough Bread

Combine flour, yeast and salt in a large mixing bowl; whisk together.

Combine sourdough starter and water in a large mixing cup; stir until well combined.

Add to flour mixture; mix with a rubber spatula until you have a thoroughly mixed, wet, sticky mass of dough.

Cover bowl with plastic wrap; let sit at room temperature, 12 to 18 hours.

After at least 12 hours have passed, your dough should be dotted with bubbles and more than doubled in size.

Dust a wooden cutting board with flour.

Scrape dough loose from sides of bowl; turn out dough onto the board in one piece.

The dough will be loose and sticky, but do not add more flour.

Dust top lightly with flour; cover with a clean tea towel.

Let dough rise an additional 1 to 2 hours.

About 30 minutes before the second rise is complete, place a 3 1/2-quart cast-iron Dutch oven (oval-shaped gives best results) on a rack positioned in the middle of the oven.

Heat oven to 450 degrees.

Once the oven has reached the desired temperature, remove the Dutch oven; sprinkle about 1 teaspoon coarse cornmeal evenly over the bottom.

Uncover dough; using two plastic dough scrapers, shape dough into a ball by folding it over onto itself a few times.

With scrapers, lift dough carefully; let it fall into a heated Dutch oven by slowly separating scrapers.

Dust top of the dough with coarse cornmeal.

Cover; bake, 35 minutes.

After 35 minutes, remove the cover from the Dutch oven; rotate and continue baking, 15 minutes, or until loaf is nicely browned.

Remove Dutch oven from oven.

With sturdy wooden or metal spatula, pry loaf free; transfer to a cooling rack.

Allow bread to cool for 1 hour before slicing.