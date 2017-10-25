  1. Home
Sour Apple Cocktail by Thomas Waugh (The Pool Lounge)
A variation on the Apple Martini
Oct 25, 2017 | 5:19 pm
By
Editor
Sour Apple Cocktail
Thomas Waugh

"I always wanted to do a variation on one of the first drinks I ever learned to make, the Apple Martini. When I was first trained how to make drinks in a nightclub it was all about color, not ingredients. The green color of the original immediately made me think to use granny smith apples in my updated version. Fresh green basil also adds to that chloraphyl color and makes a delicious flavor combination."

1
Servings
73
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 oz Wild Turkey 101 Rye
  • 1 oz Calvados
  • 1 oz Granny Smith Apple Juice
  • ¾ oz Lemon Juice
  • ½ oz Cane Syrup
  • 3 Thai Basil Leaves (depending on size) Muddled

Directions

Add all Ingredients to a shaker. Shake with ice. Strain into a Japanese Highball Glass with Kold Draft Ice. Garnish with Opal Basil crowns.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
5g
7%
Sugar
3g
3%
Saturated Fat
1g
4%
Cholesterol
27mg
9%
Carbohydrate, by difference
4g
3%
Protein
4g
9%
Vitamin A, RAE
1µg
0%
Vitamin K (phylloquinone)
1µg
1%
Calcium, Ca
42mg
4%
Choline, total
1mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
1g
4%
Folate, total
3µg
1%
Magnesium, Mg
5mg
2%
Niacin
1mg
7%
Phosphorus, P
36mg
5%
Selenium, Se
7µg
13%
Sodium, Na
14mg
1%
Water
43g
2%
Zinc, Zn
1mg
13%
More from USDAHave a question about the nutrition data?Let us know.