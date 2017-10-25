Sour Apple Cocktail by Thomas Waugh (The Pool Lounge)

"I always wanted to do a variation on one of the first drinks I ever learned to make, the Apple Martini. When I was first trained how to make drinks in a nightclub it was all about color, not ingredients. The green color of the original immediately made me think to use granny smith apples in my updated version. Fresh green basil also adds to that chloraphyl color and makes a delicious flavor combination."
Add all Ingredients to a shaker. Shake with ice. Strain into a Japanese Highball Glass with Kold Draft Ice. Garnish with Opal Basil crowns.