Souchong Sour

December 30, 2020 | 3:37pm
bhofack2/iStock via Getty Images
Don't feel left out of the party if drinking isn't your thing. This mocktail will give you the impression of drinking a whiskey sour, but without the alcohol.
This recipe is by Florence Fabricant and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1/4 Cup strong brewed lapsang souchong tea cooled to room temperature
- 4 Teaspoons maple syrup
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 Teaspoon egg white, organic, pasteurized or reconstituted
- 1/2 slice orange
- Pinch of freshly ground black pepper
- Maraschino cherry, preferably good quality not marinated in alcohol
Directions
Combine the tea, maple syrup, pepper and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker with ice.
Shake.
Add the egg white and shake again, vigorously.
Place a couple of inch-square ice cubes, or one very large one, in an old-fashioned glass and strain the cocktail over the ice.
Garnish with orange slice and cherry and serve.