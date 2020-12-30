  1. Home
Souchong Sour

December 30, 2020 | 3:37pm
Alchol-free whiskey sour
Souchong Sour
bhofack2/iStock via Getty Images

Don't feel left out of the party if drinking isn't your thing. This mocktail will give you the impression of drinking a whiskey sour, but without the alcohol. 

This recipe is by Florence Fabricant and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune

Ready in
10 m
5 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
1
Servings

Ingredients

  • 1/4 Cup strong brewed lapsang souchong tea cooled to room temperature
  • 4 Teaspoons maple syrup
  • 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 Teaspoon egg white, organic, pasteurized or reconstituted
  • 1/2 slice orange
  • Pinch of freshly ground black pepper
  • Maraschino cherry, preferably good quality not marinated in alcohol

Directions

Combine the tea, maple syrup, pepper and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker with ice.

Shake.

Add the egg white and shake again, vigorously.

Place a couple of inch-square ice cubes, or one very large one, in an old-fashioned glass and strain the cocktail over the ice.

Garnish with orange slice and cherry and serve.

