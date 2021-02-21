Smoky Pea Soup With Ham and Cream

This simple pot of creamy goodness is flavored with smoked ham and aromatic tarragon and basil. It's just what you need to get you through the winter.
This recipe is by Bill Hogan was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 1 Pound green split peas, rinsed
- 3 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 2 large sweet onions, chopped
- 3 carrots, trimmed and chopped
- 3 celery ribs, trimmed and chopped
- 1 celeriac (celery root) or rutabaga, peeled, chopped
- 3 large garlic cloves, crushed
- 1 Teaspoon dried basil
- 1 Teaspoon dried tarragon (optional)
- 1 meaty ham bone, 2 smoked turkey legs or 2 ham hocks (about 1 ½ pounds total)
- 1 box (32 ounces) low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground pepper
- 2 to 3 cups diced smoked ham or thinly sliced cooked Polish sausage
- 1/2 Cup whipping cream (optional)
Directions
Step 1: In a large pot, place 1 pound green split peas. Add cold water to cover by 2 inches. Heat to a simmer; skim off the foam. Cover; cook until peas are almost tender, about 30 minutes.
Step 2: Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, heat 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil. Add 2 large chopped sweet onions, 3 chopped carrots, 3 chopped celery ribs and 1 peeled, chopped celeriac (celery root). Cook until tender, about 10 minutes.
Step 3: Stir in 3 crushed garlic cloves, 1 teaspoon dried basil and 1 teaspoon dried tarragon (optional); cook 2 minutes.
Step 4: Stir the vegetables into the large pot of peas, along with 1 meaty ham bone and 32 ounces low-sodium chicken broth. Simmer, uncovered, stirring often, until all vegetables are tender, about 1 hour.
Step 5: Remove the bone. Puree soup with an immersion blender (or in batches in a blender) until smooth. Taste; adjust seasonings with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper.
Step 6: To serve, stir in 2 to 3 cups diced smoked ham or sausage. Top servings with a drizzle of whipping cream, if desired.