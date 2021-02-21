Smoky Pea Soup With Ham and Cream

Step 1: In a large pot, place 1 pound green split peas. Add cold water to cover by 2 inches. Heat to a simmer; skim off the foam. Cover; cook until peas are almost tender, about 30 minutes.

Step 2: Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, heat 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil. Add 2 large chopped sweet onions, 3 chopped carrots, 3 chopped celery ribs and 1 peeled, chopped celeriac (celery root). Cook until tender, about 10 minutes.

Step 3: Stir in 3 crushed garlic cloves, 1 teaspoon dried basil and 1 teaspoon dried tarragon (optional); cook 2 minutes.

Step 4: Stir the vegetables into the large pot of peas, along with 1 meaty ham bone and 32 ounces low-sodium chicken broth. Simmer, uncovered, stirring often, until all vegetables are tender, about 1 hour.

Step 5: Remove the bone. Puree soup with an immersion blender (or in batches in a blender) until smooth. Taste; adjust seasonings with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper.

Step 6: To serve, stir in 2 to 3 cups diced smoked ham or sausage. Top servings with a drizzle of whipping cream, if desired.