Smokey Egg Muffins

Place a baking sheet in the oven. Preheat to 375 degrees F.

Use a cloth to wipe the mushrooms clean (do not use water).

Toss the mushroom caps with algae oil and liquid smoke, but take care not to over-saturate.

Remove the baking sheet from the oven and cover with parchment paper.

Bake the mushrooms on the covered sheet for 5-8 minutes or until toasted.

Remove from oven and set aside.

Mix the maple syrup, smoked paprika and black pepper along with mushrooms. Set aside.

Keep the oven heated to 375 degrees F. Liberally oil a non-stick 12-cup muffin pan with the melted ghee to ensure easy removal.

Place the lump blue crab meat in a large bowl and season to taste with Old Bay.

Mix the crab with the shredded potatoes and chives. Set aside.

Lightly whisk the eggs in a 2-cup glass measuring cup for easy pouring. Add salt and pepper to taste, and whisk until combined.

Fill each muffin cavity about 2/3 with the crab mixture, and add 1 teaspoon of smoked gouda per cavity. Distribute evenly until gone.

Pour about 2-3 tablespoons of eggs in each cavity, distributing evenly until gone.

Top each muffin with a mushroom, lightly pressing each one into the egg.

Bake for about 18-20 minutes or until muffins are set and lightly golden.

Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes before popping out and eating.