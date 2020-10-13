Smoked Deviled Eggs with Shrimp Poke

This poke deviled eggs recipe combines a classic retro appetizer with the earthy, smoked flavors of Hawaii.
Recipe courtesy of 2018 America's Best Recipe Contest Hawaii Winner, Andrew W./Eggland's Best
Ingredients
For the deviled eggs:
- 10 large Eggland's Best eggs, hard-cooked
- 2 quarts water
- 1 Tablespoon liquid smoke
For the shrimp:
- 1 Tablespoon oil
- 2 Teaspoons salt
- 20 peeled shrimp
- 1 Tablespoon minced garlic
For the spicy egg aioli sauce:
- 1/4 Cup mayonnaise
- 2 Tablespoons Sriracha sauce
- 1 Tablespoon shoyu
- 1 Teaspoon liquid smoke
- 1 Cup salad oil
- 1/2 onion, small diced
- fresh scallions or chives, for garnish
Directions
For the deviled eggs:
In a medium pot, boil water, place whole eggs in, and cook for 10 minutes.
After 10 minutes, place cooked eggs into an ice bath and peel eggs.
Cut peeled eggs in half, vertically.
For the shrimp:
Bring a large pan to medium heat and add 1 tablespoon of salad oil.
Add shrimp and sauté until slightly firm.
After 1 minute of sautéing, add minced garlic and cook for another minute.
Turn off heat and place shrimp onto a dry paper towel.
Cut each shrimp into eight equal pieces.
For the spicy egg aioli sauce:
In a large bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, 2 tablespoons Sriracha sauce and 1 tablespoon of shoyu until thoroughly combined.
Slowly add 1 cup oil, whisking constantly until mixture begins to thicken.
Fold in 1/2 diced onion.
ASSEMBLY:
Fold the shrimp into the spicy egg aioli sauce mixture. Fill each egg with 1 tablespoon of the shrimp mixture. Garnish and serve.