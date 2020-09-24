slow cooker tuscan beef stew

September 24, 2020 | 2:09pm
Courtesy of McCormick
This red-wine enriched stew with mashed potatoes tastes great when cooked in your slow cooker.
This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 2 Pounds beef stew meat, cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes
- 4 carrots, cut into 1-inch chunks
- 2 cans (14 1/2 ounces each) diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 medium onion, cut into wedges
- 1 package McCormick® Slow Cookers Hearty Beef Stew Seasoning Mix
- 1/2 Cup water
- 1/2 Cup dry red wine
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Rosemary Leaves, crushed
- 8 slices Italian bread, toasted
Directions
Place beef, carrots, tomatoes and onion in slow cooker.
Mix Seasoning Mix, water, wine and rosemary until blended.
Pour over beef and vegetables; toss to coat well. Cover.
Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH. Stir before serving.
To serve, place 1 slice of bread in each bowl. Spoon stew over bread.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving248
Total Fat7g10%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated2g12%
Cholesterol71mg24%
Protein28g55%
Carbs18g6%
Vitamin A278µg31%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.8mg64.8%
Vitamin C16mg18%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.8%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K13µg11%
Calcium84mg8%
Fiber4g15%
Folate (food)27µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)79µg20%
Folic acid31µgN/A
Iron4mg22%
Magnesium48mg11%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg47%
Phosphorus302mg43%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium781mg17%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg25.6%
Sodium348mg14%
Thiamin (B1)0.8mg66.7%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water253gN/A
Zinc7mg60%