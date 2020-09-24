  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cooker Tuscan Beef Stew

September 24, 2020 | 2:09pm
Tasty red wine-enriched stew
Courtesy of McCormick

This red-wine enriched stew with mashed potatoes tastes great when cooked in your slow cooker.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
4 h and 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
4 h
(cook time)
8
Servings
248
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Pounds beef stew meat, cut into 1 1/2-inch cubes
  • 4 carrots, cut into 1-inch chunks
  • 2 cans (14 1/2 ounces each) diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1 medium onion, cut into wedges
  • 1 package McCormick® Slow Cookers Hearty Beef Stew Seasoning Mix
  • 1/2 Cup water
  • 1/2 Cup dry red wine
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Rosemary Leaves, crushed
  • 8 slices Italian bread, toasted

Directions

Place beef, carrots, tomatoes and onion in slow cooker.

Mix Seasoning Mix, water, wine and rosemary until blended.

Pour over beef and vegetables; toss to coat well. Cover.

Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH. Stir before serving.

To serve, place 1 slice of bread in each bowl. Spoon stew over bread.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving248
Total Fat7g10%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated2g12%
Cholesterol71mg24%
Protein28g55%
Carbs18g6%
Vitamin A278µg31%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.8mg64.8%
Vitamin C16mg18%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.8%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K13µg11%
Calcium84mg8%
Fiber4g15%
Folate (food)27µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)79µg20%
Folic acid31µgN/A
Iron4mg22%
Magnesium48mg11%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg47%
Phosphorus302mg43%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium781mg17%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg25.6%
Sodium348mg14%
Thiamin (B1)0.8mg66.7%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water253gN/A
Zinc7mg60%
Tags
beef
best recipes
slow cooker
stew
Tuscan
slow cooker tuscan beef stew