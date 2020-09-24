  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cooker Spicy Mexican Pork Stew

September 24, 2020 | 2:37pm
Spicy in your mouth and warm in your body
Courtesy of McCormick

With this slow cooker recipe, you get to enjoy spicy Mexican flavors on a cold fall or winter night.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
8 h and 10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
8 h
(cook time)
10
Servings
265
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Pounds boneless pork shoulder roast, well trimmed, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 can kidney beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 can pinto beans, drained and rinsed
  • 2 ears frozen corn, thawed and cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 package of McCormick® Slow Cookers Chili Seasoning Mix
  • 2 cans stewed tomatoes, undrained
  • 1 can tomato sauce
  • 1 Cup chopped onion

Directions

Place pork, beans and corn in slow cooker.

Mix Seasoning Mix, stewed tomatoes, tomato sauce and onion until blended.

Pour over pork mixture; stir lightly. Cover.

Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH. Sprinkle with cilantro, if desired.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving265
Total Fat11g17%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated4g19%
Cholesterol56mg19%
Protein22g43%
Carbs22g7%
Vitamin A17µg2%
Vitamin B120.9µg36.3%
Vitamin B60.6mg45.1%
Vitamin C9mg10%
Vitamin D0.5µg3%
Vitamin E1mg7%
Vitamin K8µg6%
Calcium70mg7%
Fiber5g22%
Folate (food)42µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)42µg11%
Iron3mg15%
Magnesium58mg14%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg29%
Phosphorus303mg43%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium807mg17%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg30.2%
Sodium597mg25%
Thiamin (B1)0.7mg57.2%
Water215gN/A
Zinc3mg29%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
