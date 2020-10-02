  1. Home
Slow Cooker Red Wine Hot Chocolate

October 2, 2020 | 4:09pm
Cold days deserves warm drinks
Courtesy of McCormick

Whoever said that hot chocolate was just for the kids? This slow cooker hot chocolate recipe will add a kick to your cold day from the warm spices fo ground cinnamon and nutmeg.

Recipe courtesy of McCormick

 

Ready in
1 h 5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
1 h
(cook time)
14
Servings
369
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1 bottle (750 mililiters) red wine
  • 8 Cups whole milk
  • 1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 package (12 ounces) dark chocolate chips
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Ground Nutmeg
  • 4 McCormick® Cinnamon Sticks

Directions

Place all ingredients in a slow cooker.

Cover.

Cook 60 to 70 minutes on HIGH or until chocolate is melted and the mixture is heated through, stirring every 15 minutes.

To serve, reduce heat to LOW.

Serve from the slow cooker.

Nutritional Facts
Servings14
Calories Per Serving369
Total Fat17g27%
Sugar29gN/A
Saturated10g51%
Cholesterol24mg8%
Protein9g17%
Carbs35g12%
Vitamin A86µg10%
Vitamin B120.8µg34.2%
Vitamin B60.1mg8.1%
Vitamin C0.8mg0.9%
Vitamin D2µg12%
Vitamin E0.3mg2%
Vitamin K3µg2%
Calcium268mg27%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)11µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)11µg3%
Iron3mg18%
Magnesium84mg20%
Monounsaturated5gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.6mg3.6%
Phosphorus277mg40%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium534mg11%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg30%
Sodium103mg4%
Sugars, added6gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg8.4%
Water177gN/A
Zinc2mg15%
