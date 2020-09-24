Slow cooker spiced beef and apple stew

September 24, 2020 | 2:22pm
Courtesy of McCormick
Slow cooking ensures that the meat, apples and sweet potatoes become tender. Browning the beef first and toasting the cumin seed add complex flavor to this hearty dish.
This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 4 Teaspoons McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Cumin Seed
- 1 1/2 Pound lean beef stew meat, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 3 Tablespoons flour
- 1 Tablespoon oil
- 1 3/4 Cup Kitchen Basics® All Natural Original Beef Stock
- 1 can of frozen apple juice concentrate, undiluted
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Thyme Leaves
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ All Natural Ground Jamaican Allspice
- 1/2 Teaspoon McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Coarse Grind Black Pepper
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled, cut into 1-inch chunks
- 2 medium apples, such as Golden Delicious or Jonagold, peeled, cored and cut into 1 1/2-inch chunks
Directions
Heat small skillet on medium heat.
Add cumin seed; cook and stir about 2 minutes or until fragrant.
Immediately pour out of hot pan to avoid over-toasting. Set aside
Coat meat with flour.
Heat oil in large saucepan or Dutch oven on medium-high heat.
Add meat in batches; cook 5 minutes or until browned.
Place meat and remaining ingredients in slow cooker; toss to coat well. Cover.
Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH. Thicken with additional flour, if desired.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving222
Total Fat6g9%
Sugar12gN/A
Saturated2g8%
Cholesterol56mg19%
Protein21g42%
Carbs23g8%
Vitamin A235µg26%
Vitamin B122µg86%
Vitamin B60.6mg47.6%
Vitamin C2mg2%
Vitamin E0.6mg4.3%
Vitamin K4µg4%
Calcium46mg5%
Fiber2g10%
Folate (food)10µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)9µg2%
Iron3mg17%
Magnesium39mg9%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg33%
Phosphorus227mg32%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium640mg14%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg18.4%
Sodium341mg14%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.8%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water226gN/A
Zinc5mg45%