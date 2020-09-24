slow cooker red wine and mushroom beef stew

September 24, 2020 | 2:42pm
The red wine that is added in this beef stew enriches the flavor and warms you during a cold weeknight.
This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.
Ingredients
- 2 Pounds beef stew meat, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 package mushrooms, sliced
- 1 medium onion, cut into wedges
- 1 package McCormick® Slow Cookers Hearty Beef Stew Seasoning Mix
- 1/2 Cup water
Directions
Place beef, mushrooms and onion in slow cooker.
Mix Seasoning Mix, wine, and water until blended.
Pour over beef and vegetables; toss to coat well. Cover.
Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH.
Stir before serving.
Servings8
Calories Per Serving186
Total Fat6g10%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated3g13%
Cholesterol71mg24%
Protein26g52%
Carbs8g3%
Vitamin A15µg2%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.8mg62%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin D0.2µg1%
Vitamin E0.3mg2.2%
Vitamin K77µg64%
Calcium112mg11%
Fiber2g6%
Folate (food)22µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)22µg6%
Iron6mg32%
Magnesium48mg11%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg41%
Phosphorus284mg41%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium574mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg23%
Sodium94mg4%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.6%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water129gN/A
Zinc7mg60%