4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cooker Red Wine and Mushroom Beef Stew

September 24, 2020 | 2:42pm
Enjoy some red wine in your stew
Courtesy of McCormick

The red wine that is added in this beef stew enriches the flavor and warms you during a cold weeknight. 

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
4 h and 5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
4 h
(cook time)
8
Servings
186
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 Pounds beef stew meat, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 package mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 medium onion, cut into wedges
  • 1 package McCormick® Slow Cookers Hearty Beef Stew Seasoning Mix
  • 1 Cup package McCormick® Slow Cookers Hearty Beef Stew Seasoning Mix
  • 1/2 Cup water

Directions

Place beef, mushrooms and onion in slow cooker.

Mix Seasoning Mix, wine, and water until blended.

Pour over beef and vegetables; toss to coat well. Cover.

Cook 8 hours on LOW or 4 hours on HIGH.

Stir before serving.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving186
Total Fat6g10%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated3g13%
Cholesterol71mg24%
Protein26g52%
Carbs8g3%
Vitamin A15µg2%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.8mg62%
Vitamin C3mg3%
Vitamin D0.2µg1%
Vitamin E0.3mg2.2%
Vitamin K77µg64%
Calcium112mg11%
Fiber2g6%
Folate (food)22µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)22µg6%
Iron6mg32%
Magnesium48mg11%
Monounsaturated3gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg41%
Phosphorus284mg41%
Polyunsaturated0.6gN/A
Potassium574mg12%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg23%
Sodium94mg4%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11.6%
Trans0.3gN/A
Water129gN/A
Zinc7mg60%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
beef
best recipes
Mushroom
red wine
stew
