Slow Cooker BBQ Pulled Pork Tacos

Place your pork shoulder in the slow cooker along with the BBQ sauce. Cover and cook on low for 7 hours.

Once the 7 hour hits, make your paste. Mix together your water, apple cide vinegar, garlic, paprika and brown sugar. Take your pork shoulder out of the slow cooker and roughly shred it. Place it back in the slow cooker and pour in your paste. Cover and cook on low for another hour.

Take your pork pieces out of the slow cooker and shred them and assemble your tacos.