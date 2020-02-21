Slow Cooker BBQ Pulled Pork Tacos

February 21, 2020 | 2:58pm
Courtesy of Bits and Bites Blog
Pulled pork tacos are one of the best recipes you can make in an Instant Pot or a slow cooker. They're great for a weekday meal or to feed hungry sports fans at a tailgate or watch party on Sundays.
This recipe is courtesy of Bits and Bites Blog.
Ingredients
- 2 - 3 Pounds pork shoulder
- 1 Cup BBQ sauce of your choice
- 1 Tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon Water
- 1 Tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 Tablespoon paprika
- 1/2 Tablespoon light brown sugar
Directions
Place your pork shoulder in the slow cooker along with the BBQ sauce. Cover and cook on low for 7 hours.
Once the 7 hour hits, make your paste. Mix together your water, apple cide vinegar, garlic, paprika and brown sugar. Take your pork shoulder out of the slow cooker and roughly shred it. Place it back in the slow cooker and pour in your paste. Cover and cook on low for another hour.
Take your pork pieces out of the slow cooker and shred them and assemble your tacos.
Servings12
Calories Per Serving270
Total Fat17g27%
Sugar8gN/A
Saturated6g30%
Cholesterol67mg22%
Protein17g33%
Carbs11g4%
Vitamin A18µg2%
Vitamin B120.7µg29.1%
Vitamin B60.4mg28.6%
Vitamin C0.8mg0.9%
Vitamin D66IU100%
Vitamin E0.5mg3.6%
Vitamin K0.9µg0.7%
Calcium24mg2%
Fiber0.5g1.9%
Folate (food)6µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)6µg1%
Iron1mg7%
Magnesium22mg5%
Monounsaturated8gN/A
Niacin (B3)4mg24%
Phosphorus182mg26%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium365mg8%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21.6%
Sodium307mg13%
Sugars, added0.4gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.7mg61.3%
Water76gN/A
Zinc3mg24%