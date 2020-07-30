Slow Cooker Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

In a large bowl mix together the cake mix, water, butter, and eggs until smooth. Some lumps are ok, that is normal. Stir in the mini peanut butter cups.

Spray the slow cooker with non stick spray. Add the batter to the slow cooker and spread out into an even layer.

Cover and cook on HIGH for 2 hours without opening the lid during the cooking time.

When the cooking time is done, remove the cake from the heat, to keep it from continuing to cook.