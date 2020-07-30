  1. Home
4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cooker Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

July 30, 2020 | 5:20pm
You don't even have to ice it

Courtesy of The Magical Slow Cooker

 

For an easy recipe that requires no baking, try this peanut butter chocolate cake in your Crock-Pot.

Courtesy of The Magical Slow Cooker

Ready in
2 h, 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
2 h
(cook time)
10
Servings
895
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

For the cake

  • 15.25 oz. devil’s food cake mix
  • 1 Cup water
  • 1/2 Cup salted butter, melted
  • 3 eggs
  • 8 oz. pkg. mini Reese’s peanut butter cups

For the topping

  • 1 Cup creamy peanut butter
  • 3 Tablespoons powdered sugar
  • 10 bite size Reese’s peanut butter cups

Directions

For the cake

In a large bowl mix together the cake mix, water, butter, and eggs until smooth. Some lumps are ok, that is normal. Stir in the mini peanut butter cups.

Spray the slow cooker with non stick spray. Add the batter to the slow cooker and spread out into an even layer.

Cover and cook on HIGH for 2 hours without opening the lid during the cooking time.

When the cooking time is done, remove the cake from the heat, to keep it from continuing to cook.

For the topping

In a small pan set over medium heat on the stove top, add the peanut butter. Stir until melted and smooth, watch closely because it will burn quickly. Add the powdered sugar and whisk until smooth.

Pour over the sweetened peanut butter over the warm cake. Top with cut up Reese’s peanut butter cups.

Serve and enjoy! Great with ice cream or whipped cream.

Nutritional Facts
Servings10
Calories Per Serving895
Total Fat57g88%
Sugar63gN/A
Saturated20g98%
Cholesterol78mg26%
Protein19g38%
Carbs88g29%
Vitamin A113µg13%
Vitamin B120.4µg15%
Vitamin B60.2mg18.1%
Vitamin C0.3mg0.3%
Vitamin D0.4µg2.9%
Vitamin E3mg22%
Vitamin K4µg4%
Calcium156mg16%
Fiber5g22%
Folate (food)79µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)113µg28%
Folic acid20µgN/A
Iron4mg20%
Magnesium119mg28%
Monounsaturated24gN/A
Niacin (B3)8mg50%
Phosphorus371mg53%
Polyunsaturated11gN/A
Potassium605mg13%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21.3%
Sodium763mg32%
Sugars, added43gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg21.4%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water38gN/A
Zinc2mg21%
Tags
best recipes
slow cooker
peanut butter chocolate cake
crock pot cake