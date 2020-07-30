Slow Cooker Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

For an easy recipe that requires no baking, try this peanut butter chocolate cake in your Crock-Pot.
Courtesy of The Magical Slow Cooker
Ingredients
For the cake
- 15.25 oz. devil’s food cake mix
- 1 Cup water
- 1/2 Cup salted butter, melted
- 3 eggs
- 8 oz. pkg. mini Reese’s peanut butter cups
For the topping
- 1 Cup creamy peanut butter
- 3 Tablespoons powdered sugar
- 10 bite size Reese’s peanut butter cups
Directions
For the cake
In a large bowl mix together the cake mix, water, butter, and eggs until smooth. Some lumps are ok, that is normal. Stir in the mini peanut butter cups.
Spray the slow cooker with non stick spray. Add the batter to the slow cooker and spread out into an even layer.
Cover and cook on HIGH for 2 hours without opening the lid during the cooking time.
When the cooking time is done, remove the cake from the heat, to keep it from continuing to cook.
For the topping
In a small pan set over medium heat on the stove top, add the peanut butter. Stir until melted and smooth, watch closely because it will burn quickly. Add the powdered sugar and whisk until smooth.
Pour over the sweetened peanut butter over the warm cake. Top with cut up Reese’s peanut butter cups.
Serve and enjoy! Great with ice cream or whipped cream.