Slow Cooker Peach Cobbler

In medium bowl, whisk together both sugars, flour, baking powder and salt.

Slice peeled peaches and add them to base of slow cooker.

Cover peaches evenly with sugar mixture.

Slice butter into thin pieces and place pats of butter all over top of sugar, or melt butter and pour evenly over top.

Cover and cook on high for 3 1/2 - 4 hours, undisturbed until done.

Serve plain, topped with vanilla ice cream or with Crème Chantilly.