4.5
2 ratings

Slow Cooker Peach Cobbler

October 22, 2020 | 12:13pm
So easy!

Courtesy of Imperial Sugar

Peach cobbler has never been easier than this, thanks to a slow cooker.

This recipe is courtesy of Imperial Sugar, developed by Angie Barrett @BigBearsWife.

Ready in
4 h 15 m
15 m
(prepare time)
4 h
(cook time)
6
Servings
425
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 5 fresh peaches, peeled and pitted
  • 1 Cup Imperial Sugar Extra Fine Granulated Sugar
  • 1/4 Cup well packed Imperial Sugar Light Brown Sugar
  • 1 Cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened

Directions

In medium bowl, whisk together both sugars, flour, baking powder and salt.

Slice peeled peaches and add them to base of slow cooker.

Cover peaches evenly with sugar mixture.

Slice butter into thin pieces and place pats of butter all over top of sugar, or melt butter and pour evenly over top.

Cover and cook on high for 3 1/2  - 4 hours, undisturbed until done.

Serve plain, topped with vanilla ice cream or with Crème Chantilly.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving425
Total Fat16g24%
Sugar53gN/A
Saturated10g49%
Cholesterol41mg14%
Protein3g7%
Carbs71g24%
Vitamin A150µg17%
Vitamin C8mg9%
Vitamin D0.3µg1.9%
Vitamin E1mg9%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium80mg8%
Fiber2g10%
Folate (food)12µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)66µg17%
Folic acid32µgN/A
Iron1mg8%
Magnesium18mg4%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg14%
Phosphorus129mg18%
Polyunsaturated0.8gN/A
Potassium282mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg11.9%
Sodium260mg11%
Sugars, added42gN/A
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg16.3%
Trans0.6gN/A
Water119gN/A
Zinc0.4mg3.5%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
